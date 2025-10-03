A Nigerian lady displayed the apartment with N550,000 rent, which a Lagos agent took her to while house hunting

She showed the interior of the house, including the kitchen and bathroom, which had a bathtub in it

People reacted after seeing the interior of the building, sharing similar experiences about their house hunting in Lagos

A Nigerian lady shared what she saw after following a Lagos agent to an apartment during a house hunt.

She displayed the exterior and interior of the building, which was listed for N550,000 yearly rent.

In a viral video by @beverlyigwe_ on TikTok, the lady showed the interior of the house, including the kitchen and bathroom, which had a bathtub in it.

She said:

"Lagos agents will make you question your very existence #househuntinginlagos #lagosagents."

In the comments, she stated that the yearly rent for the apartment was N550,000.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's house hunting experience

@AKOREDE_REALTOR said:

"E be like shrine."

@UNISEX WEARS|JEWELRY|SHOES|LAG said:

"They are always looking for who to come and arrange the dead place so they can serve the person quit notice after a year."

@jimoh sulaimon ogunl said:

"If you don't mind that compound you can put some few amount on the interior and upgrade it to your taste."

@etherealbarokah said:

"I was taken to this particular house 2 months ago. It was 1.2m, and he told me it was negotiable. I was very angry and told him never to bring me to houses like that again."

@victorious said:

"Na crime scene?"

@Merit Luxury Hair said:

"I went to look for one with my man Omo the parlour small like where chicken dey stay the compound I wan cry my guy just dey regret say he pay inspection fee."

TROY said:

"Last week they took me to this apartment in ago palace way, the street is on that lords side… immediately I got there I screamed, the compound be like barracks , water ans algae everywhere… till now I never see selfcon for ago palace way, still go for house hunting today."

@O! said:

"And they will be like “rent 2.5m, service charge 500k, caution fee 300k” ontop house wey na dem suppose dey pay you for caution ."

@Endwell Ezemonye said:

"God forbid. House just dirty and dark. Fear no go gree me enter my own house. How I was use carry babe come?"

In related stories, a Nigerian lady showed a Lagos apartment with N1.1 million yearly rent while another man showed a dilapidated apartment going for N1.2m yearly rent in Surulere.

Woman buys house after months of house-hunting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman shared her journey of relocating to Nigeria and buying a house in Lagos after months of apartment hunting.

In a TikTok video, she details the frustrations of house hunting in Lagos and how she also bought a car.

The woman talks about her real estate journey, revealing that she still owns a house in Texas while now owning a property in Nigeria.

