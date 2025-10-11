A Nigerian lady who was about to get married has called off her marriage plans a few days before the event

According to the lady, she called off the wedding just two weeks before the court wedding because of what she discovered

She and her ex had even done their introduction ceremony before she decided to end things with him

A Nigerian lady called it quits with her fiancé despite the fact that their wedding date was getting close.

The lady has come out to share her story on social media and to narrate why she decided not to marry the man.

The lady says she called off her wedding after seeing some red flags. Photo credit: TikTok/@stephenieuche_.

In a series of videos she posted on TikTok, the lady, Stephnie Uche said said she discovered some red flags days before her wedding.

Because of the sudden discoveries she made, she decided not to go through with the wedding because she did not want to end up with such a man.

She found out that the man's ex called him the day after they had their introduction ceremony.

Her words:

"I called off my engagement just 2 weeks to my court wedding for the sake of my future self. Sis, don’t ignore the red flags. Don’t silence the Holy Spirit. Your future is too precious!"

In another video, Stephnie said:

"His ex called him a day after our introduction. A day after our introduction, his ex calls him, and I was there. So, the phone was on loudspeaker and he calls him by his name and says "so you have always had somebody and you have been wasting my time?"

Stephenie said the man was a narcissist who wanted to gain total control over her life.

The Nigerian lady said she called off her wedding after seeing some red flags.

Reactions as lady calls off her wedding

@Nenady said:

"There is another lady wondering how YOU stayed and took him seriously to the extent of doing an introduction. There are levels to this self-love and self-esteem."

@Vic To Ria said:

"But you were about getting married to him, so the lady should be asking you the same question too."

@Lolykie said:

"You knew he was this and that, and you were with him for so long to the point of introduction, you both are the same in different ways."

@Slay with Bimmy said:

"I found out my man did introduction few days ago after giving me a promise ring few months back…Only to find out that the lady is heavily pregnant for him, I saw the introduction video on the lady’s post well she has deleted them l don’t know why."

@Amara said:

"But you saw it and wanted to marry him??? Girl leave that girl alone. Good thing you left though."

