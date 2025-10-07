A Nigerian vendor who runs a cake and small chops business shared an emotional video online after spending long hours making 200 sausages, 200 meat pies, and 200 doughnuts for a customer who later changed the pickup date

A Nigerian businesswoman who runs a cake and small chops business broke down in tears after a painful experience with a customer.

She had spent several hours making 200 sausages, 200 meat pies, and 200 doughnuts for an order, only for the customer to later claim the collection date was different.

Vendor laments as customer changes pickup date

The vendor explained that the customer had asked her to make the order ready for Monday, but after completing everything, the customer insisted she meant Wednesday instead.

Visibly heartbroken, the businesswoman took to TikTok to share her ordeal and plead for help from well-meaning Nigerians. In tears, she said that each pack containing a sausage, meat pie, and doughnut costs ₦2,500, and she now faced debt because of the mix-up.

Her emotional video quickly went viral as she begged people to patronise her to avoid a major loss.

According to a post shared on her TikTok page, @queenzy_yummies_treat, she said:

"Help me, I'm in debt. A customer ordered goods and said she'll collect it on Monday. I've not slept since yesterday, I've been working, but she said it's not today she's collecting it but on the 8th.

"Where do I take all these goods to? She was supposed to come and pick up by 10am and now that it’s on Wednesday, where do I go to? Please buy from me even if it's one or two.”

She also showed the massive order she had already completed while crying uncontrollably.

In her caption, she wrote:

“I’ve never been this down before. I worked all night, poured everything I have into this, only for the customer I made these for to say it’s supposed to be for Wednesday.

"Now I’m sitting here with 200 sausages, 200 meat pies, and 200 doughnuts staring back at me.

"Instead of breaking down, I’m begging for your support. A pack (sausage + meat pie + doughnut) is ₦2,500. Your purchase today won’t just clear snacks, it’ll lift a huge weight off my shoulders. Please, if you can buy a pack, tell a friend, help me not to waste this hard work .”

Her touching appeal has since drawn sympathy from social media users, with many offering words of encouragement and pledging support for her business.

