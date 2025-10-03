A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement with netizens after bragging an amazing promotion at her workplace

According to the lady, in just three months of working with the company, they increased her salary and offered her a managerial role

After sharing her experience on X, massive reactions trailed her tweet, especially congratulatory messages

A young Nigerian professional bagged an unexpected promotion at her workplace, and she shared the goodnews with her online followers.

She expressed her excitement after being promoted to a managerial role and receiving a salary increase, all within just three months of joining the company.

Lady overjoyed as her company increases her salary, promotes her. Photo credit: @ciranzube/X.

Lady celebrates getting promoted at work

The lady, identified by the handle @ciranzube on X, said she has been finding it hard to believe her good fortune.

According to her, she has been living in denial, wondering how her company could increase her salary in three months.

"I've been trying to live in denial but this company legit increased my salary and offered me a managerial role just 3 months in here. Who am I? I don't want to be known as someone who brags on the internet because if I say everything I've gotten this year here, it will definitely sound like that. I just wanted to share this one. I'm excited and in genuine disbelief." she said.

Lady shares how her her salary promoted her and increased her salary after three months. Photo credit: @ciranzube/X.

Reactions as lady celebrates promotion at work

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

Ray Emimien said:

"Congratulations! Omg, you deserve this. Welcome to the managerial side."

Tosin Opara reacted:

"I get you. But let me drop one as a C-suite exec & certified head of good girls who don’t like to brag. The world’s a global village, use your digital presence to show your receipts. Don’t let only your line manager see your receipts. Learnt this the hard way."

Qidwave said:

"Lady how did u do it. Genuinely asking. Surely u were doing something right and are aware of that. So how did u do it?"

Eve Studios reacted:

"Oh mine big congratulations. My friend had this same promotion was screaming when he shared today."

Peter Nkwocha commented:

"Congratulations. Like I told a friend that experienced such. believe you're deserving of good things."

Sophia IN reacted:

"Congratulations it's obviously because you are awesome at it, leave denial stage asap and become grateful, more and bigger is on the way."

Zainab said:

"Congratulations sis. God is wonderful, He works in way we can never comprehend."

Nayme reacted:

"Be honest with yourself, you know you deserved it. Keep winning Queen."

Fiftytwo commented:

"Congratulations CiraNzube. Bigger you. More Success. Breakfast on you tho. T 4 thanks."

Nenye added:

"God. I'm just seeing doings. My turn will be here soon. Congrats dear."

Mitchy reacted:

"Congratulations dear. God Will do my own I'll get a job and get promoted Amenb."

