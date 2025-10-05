A Nigerian lady has recounted how she refunded almost N2 million that the husband of one of her frequent customers had mistakenly sent to her account

When the money entered her account, she waited for confirmation or a message from anyone identifying as the sender, but she got none

Eventually, someone reached out to her about the money and offered her N20k to appreciate her honesty, but she did the unexpected

A businesswoman, Titilola Damilola, has advised people never to take what does not belong to them, as whatever one puts into the universe would return to them in folds, whether good or bad.

She stated this while narrating her experiences of receiving and sending money erroneously.

One experience that stood out was how she refunded almost N2 million that the husband of one of her frequent customers had mistakenly sent to her account.

When the husband's wife reached out to her about the money, after she had waited for a confirmation from the sender, Titilola said she asked for a receipt and eventually returned the full amount.

In a chat she made public, the man's wife insisted that she take N20k for her troubles, but Titilola said she politely declined. The particular experience, as she narrated it on Facebook, read:

"...I didnt have shingbain (nada) in my account and I needed to clear goods that had just arrived. I was praying for a miracle.

"Eledami ma sun o! Because wetin be this?

"Then I woke up to see almost ₦2 million credited to my account via Lemfi.

"Ehen!

"Eledami, mo dúpẹ́ o! 🤣

"I waited for confirmation, maybe someone wanted to buy in bulk. Hours passed, no receipt, no message, no pending payment via website.

"Then i called my sister.

"Asisa, boo ni? Sho send owo simi ni? She said no oo... boya eni to je e lowo.

"Toh!

"Then one of my frequent customers reached out, her husband had mistakenly transferred money to my account.

"Immediately, I asked for the receipt, confirmed the payment, and returned the full amount. She insisted I keep ₦20k for stress. I politely declined.

"Because the money wasn’t mine."

People react to lady's honest act

Layo Atiba said:

"Someone mistakenly transferred 20k to me, when I was extremely broke.

"I sent it back without taking a kobo, and I didn't ask either.

"A few days later, someone gifted me 10k, I was so happy.

"Don't take what doesn't belong to you."

Oluwatobby Andrè said:

"I still get a case like that with me. Over 200k hanty have refuse to refund. And she is not picking calls. People are so wicked."

Abdulraheem Edris said:

"That’s how mistakenly transferred 28k to someone, only to discover after for days. My guy claimed not to receive any money at first. He later said his phone is faulty. Las las, he blocked me. Mi o se meni se meji, I reported to Opay that it was an erroneous transfer. Ko to 50mins Opay faa yo ninu account e and credit me my full 28k.

"I had to call him with another line to admonish him."

Ade Bukola said:

"I’ve mistakenly transferred 20k to a roadside POS instead of my guy before. For night. He was in Abk, I was in Ijebu.

"Omo. I wan craze. I called like 20 times. When he finally picked, he said he’ll send it back and he did.

"Everything!

"Omo. I cried that night."

Babatunde Oyewumi said:

"I woke up to see 48M transferred to my account on one beautiful morning by someone I handle his clearings at the port.

"I called him to know if there was any vehicle to clear at d port cos I just saw an alert of 48M form him. He shouted ''JESUS', that was a mistake o"

"I asked for his account and transferred the money back to him.

"The man gave me 250k sha. I collect am o 😂."

