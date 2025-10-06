A Nigerian lady has shared an inspiring story about her growth after relocating to the United Kingdom for greener pastures

In the trending post, she disclosed the number of jobs that she performed while waiting to land her desired role overseas

Many netizens who came across her viral post said they were deeply inspired and encouraged to push harder in life

A Nigerian lady's journey to securing her dream job in the United Kingdom has encouraged many netizens.

Her story, which quickly went viral online, showed how she performed different jobs to survive in the UK.

Lady mentions jobs she secured in UK

The lady, known on TikTok as @solaceojotule, recounted her experiences of taking on various jobs while waiting to land her desired role.

She shared that each of these jobs taught her lessons, gave her stories to tell, and helped her financially.

According to her, she worked in several places, including as a cleaner, replenishment officer at Sainsbury's, kitchen porter, housekeeper, steward, food truck server, waitress in a hotel, and back-of-house staff.

Every job she did had its own challenges, from physically demanding tasks to long working hours.

However, despite the difficulties, she remained focused on her goal and kept on applying for her desired role in communications.

Her hard work eventually paid off, and she secured a position as a communications officer.

She narrated:

"All the jobs I did while waiting to land my desired role in the UK. Every hustle taught me something, gave me stories, and paid one or two bills. After every shift, I still came home, opened my laptop and applied for comms jobs. Because survival jobs pay the bills, but they were never the destination. If you’re in that season, no shame. Hustle, gather the gist, but keep your eyes on the job you truly want. Your main job is coming.

"Cleaner. See ehh, this one humbled me. Dragging vacuum cleaner up and down 8 stairs. And when you reach toilet? Let's just say I gained prayer points from that experience. I also worked at Replenishment officer at Sainsburys. This one is pure gym membership. You bend, kneel, stretch for 8 to 12 hours. After that job, I respect supermarket arrangement. You can never catch me dropping bread inside the milk section.

"Kitchen porter. Plate washing sounds innocent until you wash plates for 8 hours straight. Then house keeping. Steward - This one was chilled. Nothing dey happen. But forget sleep. You just sit down and stare 10 hours straight. Food truck server. Now this one sweet me. Especially at the stadium. First half, customers everywhere. After half time, everybody vanish. Easy closing shift.

"Waitress in hotel. This one na vibes. If you're lucky and serve Americans, you will get tips and save on transport that day. Just be ready to come home by midnight. Then I also worked as back of house staff. At least you will eat after carrying and arranging food, clearing tables, carrying plates, washing plates, packing plates, the food was a huge motivation.

"Now behold thy communications officer. Working on her desired role on a skilled worker visa. The UK is just time. Work hard and give it time."

Reactions as UK-based lady shares work experience

TikTok users reacted to the story in the comments section.

@Maple said:

"I want to post this but I am anxious coz I still need to pinch myself am in Canada though. Congratulations sis."

@OlaMalay said:

"Kitchen porter is the worst job ever, my wife did it for two weeks wen we just came here, she always complained then I told her I’ll come and assist her at the job on my free day (it was a restaurant ), I did that for one day and that day was the last she did the job. I pray anyone doing it find a better role. Amen."

@silver_bamz said:

"From working in care for 2 years while studying, to doing cleaning jobs just to push through. I went through an experience that almost broke me but today I’m a registered social worker. God’s faithfulness carried me through."

@Robert Ikome added:

"Please can you share some sites, agencies or tips you used to get those jobs, I’m new here as an international student living in London and still hunting for part time jobs. I’ll appreciate any help, Thank you in advance."

