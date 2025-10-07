A Nigerian vendor who went viral after breaking down over a cancelled 200-pack snack order has shared an update, revealing she was able to sell all her goods and avoid going into debt

She received help from friends and kind-hearted individuals who assisted her in marketing the snacks, allowing her to recover from what could have been a major financial loss

Her appreciation video quickly drew attention online as people praised her ability to overcome the setback and complete her sales successfully

A Nigerian vendor who recently went viral after crying over an unfinished order has shared a new update, revealing that she finally found a way to sell off her goods without running into debt. She released a heartfelt video to thank everyone who supported her.

The vendor had earlier trended online after she broke down in tears over a disappointing experience with a customer.

Nigerian vendor gets support to sell 200 snack packs

She revealed that the customer had ordered 200 packs of snacks which included a sausage, a meat pie, and a doughnut, each priced at ₦2,500, making the total ₦500,000.

After completing the large order, the customer suddenly changed the delivery date, leaving the vendor stranded with all the goods. Overwhelmed and emotional, she went online to plead for help, asking people to patronize her so she would not suffer a huge loss.

The story, which was earlier published by Legit.ng, went viral and drew sympathy from many Nigerians online.

A few hours later, the vendor shared an update on her TikTok page @queenzy_yummies_treat, saying she had received help from friends and kind-hearted individuals who assisted her in marketing and selling the snacks.

In her thank-you video she said:

"Thank you so much everybody, I really appreciate it. Thank you so very much. In God's power you will not be in debt, you will not run at a loss in your business."

"Thank you so much Naija bakers and everyone who helped tag the necessary sources. I appreciate every one of you."

"My friends and customers, thank you. I am grateful, we will not run into debt and our hard work will not be in ruins."

As her appreciation video circulated online, social media users filled the comment section with encouraging messages, praising her resilience and thanking those who stepped in to help.

Reactions as vendor recovers from cancelled order

Amudat Yussuf said:

"A close mouth is a close destiny ,thank Goodness you speak out."

Governor Quadri Adebayo wrote:

"You know thank me ooo."

MIDE COUTURE said:

"Al hamdulillah but next time collect 80% payment before you start working."

Olalekan Olaniyan (Agama) noted:

"I keep saying it Nigerian love each others both home and abroad tribalism and religion should be eradicated in our dealings with others ….. you can’t appreciate your country until u are out for a while."

kumbiaros added:

"I am happy for you sis... please reflect on what happen and learn from it. Also continue to advertise your products. The Sky is your beginning."

Teeybeauty shared:

"Glad to see this."

Mrs Olu stressed:

"Wow im so happy for you. im waiting for the lady on wendsday hmmmm make sure she pays 100% deposit."

Jubaby added:

"Power of social media good for you."

Yemiabike shared:

"I’m happy you, more blessings."

epidiso stated:

"To God alone be all the Glory. this is better than begging money online. Your business will surely go places."

Funmzycakes shared:

"Am so happy seeing this video. Thank you Lord."

KADOZO stated:

"This a proof that if you have good advertisement strategy people we buy. congratulations to you. I never said she used what happened as a strategy o."

OlaBabe70 shared:

"Congratulations. Every disappointment is a blessing."

Steve Majek stated:

"Thank God you get peace of mind. Nigerians Love."

Bodi2023 wrote:

"Madam please always collect a tangible deposit from any new large buying customer from today onwards."

user33962067365 added:

"Congratulations. But make sure u take money b4 doing such."

lola noted:

"When never somebody orders make sure you collect money before you do anything to anybody sis."

Mykitchenchronicles stressed:

"I’m so happy for you. Welldone!!"

AYO VIETLUX HAIR shared:

"Your heart is pure so good things shall continue to follow you am so happy for you."

GOD FIRST noted:

"WOW, and really thank God for you, I'm so blessed to be Nigeria with full love of people."

tijanihafeez wrote:

"I’m so happy you really make it out.Alhamdulilah."

Royal’s Treat said:

"ALHAMDULLILAH. God no go shame us. May Allah continue to come through for you mama."

Lovely noted:

"Big congrats to you and to those who her may the good God bless you all pls let's put tribalism and religion aside and embrace love."

