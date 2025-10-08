A Nigerian woman living abroad has shared a disheartening video narrating how she got scammed of a huge sum of money

In a video, she detailed exactly how the unfortunate incident happened and warned netizens against falling victim to such

While sharing her story, the woman disclosed that she fell victim because of her desperation to get a job and support her husband

A Nigerian woman based in the UK has spoken out about a devastating scam she fell victim to, losing a huge amount of money.

Her desperation to secure a job and support her husband made her respond to a suspicious job offer.

Nigerian woman shares her painful experience as an online job opportunity turns out to be a scam. Photo credit: @qnqkiddiesstation/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman in UK scammed of £12,000

The woman, who shared her heartbreaking experience on TikTok under the handle @qnqkiddiesstation, explained that she had been searching for employment for some time.

After being rejected multiple times on WhatsApp, she was approached by someone claiming to represent a company with a job opportunity.

The scammer convinced her to participate in a fake job that involved reviewing products online.

She was instructed to create an account and start working, and she was promised payment after completing a certain number of tasks.

However, she was soon asked to pay a sum of money to activate her account.

Despite initial fears, she continued with the task and invested a huge amount of £12,000 (about N23.8 million).

Nigerian woman falls victim to online job scam, loses £12,000 (over N23 million). Photo credit: @qnqkiddiesstation/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

As she progressed through the tasks, she encountered issues that required her to pay more money in Bitcoin to complete the job.

She became suspicious when she noticed inconsistencies in the group's conversations and asked to add friends to the chat, only to be told she needed to reach a certain status.

A phone call with the supposed employer broke the camel's back as the voice on the other end was not a White person that she had expected, and she realised she had been scammed.

The woman was left traumatised and felt embarrassed about falling victim to the scam.

She later discovered that her experience was not a new one, and several people in the UK had allegedly fallen prey to similar scams, losing large amounts of money.

In her words:

"Do not make decisions when you are in your lowest moment. I brought £12,000 and this is what happened. Watch and learn. I had an issue with my job and I had to search for another job. I started throwing my CVs all over the place out of desperation because I wanted to support my husband. It's not easy to convert naira to pounds. Someone chatted me up after 2 or 3 weeks of interviews and being rejected on WhatsApp. They said they were recruiting and if I'm interested, I have to be a UK resident, I should have this, I should have that, which I actually met up with the requirements. I said okay, how does it work? He said the training officer or manager will chat with me in 2 or 3 days' time.

"Then someone chatted me on WhatsApp, introduced herself, had a profile picture of her and her son, explained to me how it is done. I just need to review products and I get paid 40 clicks at a go, 3 times a day, and I get paid. Then I was like, 'Wow, this sounds too good to be true.' But I was desperate, so I went ahead and asked for more information. The person seemed nice and professional, and they sent me a link to a website that looked legit. They told me to create an account and start reviewing products, and that I'd get paid after I completed a certain number of reviews.

"I was skeptical at first, but I decided to give it a shot. I created an account, started reviewing products, and waited for my payment. But then, they asked me to pay a certain amount of money to activate my account.

"I don't know how it happened, but at a point my money got stuck, and you know you're already like, 'I'm not gonna do this once I'm able to get my money out, I won't do it again.' Then you keep clicking, clicking. When you get to your 39th point to finish, they will tell you your money got stuck, you want to be giving a double, then you have to pay whatever the machine tells you in Bitcoin. I don't know how these guys did it. It was when I sent the last amount of money and I got stuck at the 39th task, that's when I realized that, I was already having like twelve thousand plus.

"Then they told me I have to buy another Bitcoin to continue the task, that this is the last one. Meanwhile, while we were doing that, I started having my suspicion. Someone will chat in the group, just take a random picture of a place in London and say, 'Oh, I'm in London today enjoying.' Another person will come, So I at a point asked them, 'Can I add my friends to this chat?' Someone said, 'No, you can't do it until you get to VVIP.' I think they knew that when I start telling people, someone was gonna give me a wake-up call, so they told me it wasn't time.

"At a point in time, I realized that I was scammed, and I told the lady, 'Can you call me?' This was what broke the camel's back. 'I need to speak with you because I feel like I've been scammed.' The lady called me. This was supposed to be a presumed white lady, and when she called, the voice I heard was sounding more like an African voice, like a Kenya or Uganda voice. I don't know if it was pretended to be like that. I don't know. But I said, 'This voice that I'm hearing doesn't sound like a white person's accent.' She said, oh, I'm sick. I ended it, and I realized that I have just been scammed.

"It was later on I opened up, I told my friends. I was traumatized, guys, because I am not a type that falls for things like that. But I was desperate to get a job and support my husband. So I decided to discuss it with my friend, I had to open up because it was so much for me. And that was when I realized that this is a known scam. People in the UK, some people were scammed 40,000. Someone even as much as bought money from Nigeria to pay these scammers, and it is the same method."

Reactions as woman falls victim to scam

TikTok users reacted in the comments section.

@Pelly Purse UK said:

"GREED!!!! Put money to bring money out please ooo did u people not read novels in primary school, I thought they covered all life lessons on tales by moonlight short stories."

@Abefe said:

"I don collect £50 from these people, £5 ten times. Once they get to recharge and get more, I'll stop responding. Next day I'll do thier mumu task and get £5 again. The werr baiting me, me self dey bait them. Emi lagos boy."

@Eniola said:

"They’re my regular customers once they say I should pay a particular amount I go pick race. They want to collect their money back."

@FT AYEE reacted:

"It happened to me, i lost over 15k pounds, ur sorry is just like mine. Even unable to get it back up till now. They called themselves tiktok cross boarder."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady shares how she got scammed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady, Gift Nkechi Imasuen, recounted how a money changer scammed her out of the $500 (N765k) she wanted to convert to naira.

According to the lady, she withdrew the dollars and visited the money changer as she needed it to pay for something urgent.

Source: Legit.ng