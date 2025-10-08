A lady has recounted how she was turned away by her employers on her first day at her new place of employment

Despite having signed contracts and being assured of the job, she received disheartening news when she attempted to commence work

Emotional comments trailed her story as social media users expressed anger about the actions of her employers

A lady had a devastating experience after being assured she had secured a job that she longed for.

She had gone through two interviews and was given a start date, only to be turned away on her first day.

Lady shares painful experience at interview

The lady, known as @tsakani on X, recounted how she had signed a contract and completed two tests for the role.

However, on her first day, she was informed that the company had to halt the hiring process due to internal restrictions.

Despite having made a commitment to her, the company failed to honour it, leaving her in a heartbroken state.

She, however, chose not to pursue the job matter further, expressing her lack of interest in being associated with a company that showed such unprofessionalism.

According to her, the unfortunate incident happened some time ago and she had since moved on from it.

In her words:

"I once went through 2 interviews. They told me that the job was mine, gave me a start date and everything. Came the start date, I was told that they had to “stop hiring for the role, due to internal restrictions.” Yes, I had signed a contract. I had also completed two tests for the role. I won’t go to the CCMA, because I have no interest, whatsoever, in being associated with a company that is disorganised/ nasty in that way. This happened a long time ago. It’s okay now."

Reactions as lady recounts experience with company

Netizens shared their various opinions in the comments section.

Yanga said:

"You should have taken legal action, you had a binding legal contract, a withdrawal was a breach of contract and therefore you cannot let that go without consequences. You could have made easy money, next time seek legal guidance."

Swipht said:

"My contract was terminated a month in on my probation period due to "not meeting required performance standards." I left a 12 months internship for this company, got a new place and everything. Do I have any grounds for a lawsuit?"

Babalo said:

"Yaz this is happening to me now as we speak I signed a contract of employment last month and I'm still sitting at home, last week they asked about PPE sizes and that was it, when I ask what's going on no solid response so I'm just lost RN."

Duchess of Sandton reacted:

"If there was an acceptance of an offer letter, contract or even response to the congratulatory email, you are well within your right to sue (and you will win). My company had to pay a candidate 3years salary because of a blunder made by one of the HRBP's."

Jabulani reacted:

"You were told on the start date? What happens if you've resigned? What happens if you've found a new place that's close to work? Before commencement date, you usually get a contract and sign the contract. If you have a signed contract, you have a case."

Dear Tlotli reacted:

"Took a company to the CCMA for this very reason.They told me the job was mine, started handover process and everything until the last minute when they told me they decided to go with someone else.I hadn't signed a contract yet but the terms of my contract were on an email. I won."

Mafenyane added:

"I know that feeling it happened to me we were called for induction to sign the contract and congratulate us on getting the job. However, we must attend another induction with our service providers under the circuit we will be working for. I'm still waiting for the emails."

