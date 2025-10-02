A woman almost lost her hard-earned £100 (₦199,624) note after unknowingly placing it in the washing machine inside her clothes, only realising when she saw it spinning through the glass

She explained that the washing machine was locked on a 12-minute timer, leaving her no choice but to watch in fear as the note turned inside until the wash finally ended

Relief came when she discovered the money was safe thanks to the machine being on cold mode and the durability of polymer banknotes, igniting reactions online

A woman has cried out after she forgot her hard-earned money, a £100 note (₦199,624), in a cloth and placed it in a washing machine. She only noticed the money through the transparent glass of the machine while it was running.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t stop it midway because of the timer and had to wait 12 minutes for it to finish.

Woman nearly loses £100 after forgetting it in cloth placed in washing machine.

Woman panics as money spins inside machine

The said lady shared her frustration in a video that showed the money spinning inside the washing machine.

She stated that her washing machine is designed to run until the end of its set timer, which had about 12 minutes left at the time she made the video.

According to her, she was lucky the machine was on cold mode, as hot water would likely have destroyed the money.

The lady, identified as @shalkels on TikTok, voiced her frustration in the video, lamenting that she might lose the £100 (₦199,624) after forgetting it in her clothes before washing.

As the TikTok video played, she said:

"See my life outside, just imagine. It's in cold, if the washing machine was on hot, my hundred pounds is gone and I can't stop this washing machine so I have to wait for 12 minutes. I'm laughing at 100 pounds, see my life."

Woman cries out after £100 in cloth is washed in machine

The post carried a caption that explained the incident further. She wrote:

"Today could have been the worst day of my life. I almost washed a £100 note with my clothes! If it were the old paper money, I would’ve cried my house out. Thankfully, British pounds are now made of durable polymer, so even a trip through the washing machine doesn’t ruin them. Just like cold washing saves your clothes, polymer notes save your money. Sometimes, small advantages really do matter."

In the end, the washing machine stopped after the timer expired, and the lady retrieved her money safely, visibly relieved.

The £100 note is worth about ₦199,624 in Nigerian currency, making the woman’s near loss even more significant.

The video has since caught the attention of many online, with several people storming the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman watches money inside machine

EmperorSTALLION said:

"You can put off the machine and wait for some minutes then open it."

Chido noted:

"See as you day forget money."

haleynibarey wrote:

"£100 abi £10."

Bukkypretty100 shared:

"Send the money here."

Abena Debbie added:

"You can off it then wait small then open."

OBAGO stressed:

"Now your rich."

Lady finds money in her dad’s pocket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady expressed excitement after stumbling upon a huge surprise while doing laundry for her father. According to the viral video she shared on TikTok, the young woman found plenty of money carefully tucked inside the pockets of the clothes she was washing.

Some of the cash had already become wet, so she spread them out to dry, joking that she would gladly take on the chore again if it always came with such rewards.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

