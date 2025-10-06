A Nigerian widow who spent over two decades raising five children alone and taking loans to survive finally broke down in tears when her daughters told her to stop working

For 22 years, the mother juggled multiple jobs, endured harassment from lenders, and even built a small drinks business while singlehandedly carrying the weight of her family

The emotional decision to retire their mother came after a hospital visit revealed she was hypertensive, pushing her daughters to step in and ensure she could finally rest

This was contained in a video that has generated attention on social media. In the clip, the woman is seen speaking from the heart while shedding tears.

Widow emotional as daughters take over after 22 years of relentless work

Source: TikTok

According to one of the daughters who shared the post on TikTok, the decision came after their mother was recently taken to the hospital for a checkup. Doctors discovered that she was hypertensive, and this scared the children into making the retirement decision.

The user, @triplets__delesafa, documented the story in captions seen while the video played.

The caption read:

"For the past 22 years, our mum has been a widow, working 9-5 job every single day to take care of 5 children. Her income still wasn’t enough, so she sold food, jewelry, snacks on the side to provide for us. But it still wasn’t enough because we’re six in total, so her last resort was taking loans."

"Our mum borrowed so much to the extent that she was often harassed."

"We all grew up and started making money, but our mum kept working her 9-5 office job because she’s a hustler and even built an office for herself where she supplies almost 1000 bottles of drinks per week.

"This week, our mum fell really sick, and when we went to the hospital, they told her she was hypertensive. We were all really scared.

"She wanted to go back to work, but our older sister told her not to and that she should retire and all will be handled.

"Now she can rest and focus on her business while we handle her salary."

A further description attached to the post gave deeper insight into the family’s feelings:

"For years, we watched our single mum carry the weight of the world on her shoulders just so we never lacked. She worked tirelessly, sacrificed endlessly, and gave us a life built on love and strength. Today, with grateful hearts, we finally give her what she truly deserves rest."

"No more sleepless nights to provide. Today, we retire our mother, our hero, our everything. This is for every tear she wiped away, every meal she made with little, every dream she put on hold for ours. Mum, you can finally exhale. You’ve done more than enough.

"Our mum also has a drink business, please do well to patronize her."

concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts and commend the woman.

SOIBI said:

"God bless you Tobi and to all your sisters."

Triplets shared:

"A special thank you to our Big sister for making this possible."

Keepingupwithme said:

"And some will say daughters are not children."

Heiress Smith added:

"Imagine raising 3kids alone ah she deserves the world."

Double Ds Twins stated:

"This is so beautiful."

..femininehygienecare stated:

"I don cry tire today,first was for Imisi and now this."

Sassyzoma shared:

"My mom will rejoice over me like this someda."

Reagan wrote:

"Then society will also make it look as if children only belong to men and mothers don’t benefit from the children they give birth too x

RawHairbyWendy stated:

"This was the year we said we’ll retire our mum but she died this year. LIFE."

Omalicha stated:

"My mom could not even wait."

Christabel shared:

"This is so beautiful God bless you all."

Mercy added:

"She is the only one that knows what she went through This will be my mum testimony too."

ENNY’S HAIR/ FUOYE BRAIDER stated:

"One day I’ll do this for my mom."

Perfume Vendor In Lekki Lagos wrote:

" Can’t wait to do this for my mom."

PRO DESIGNER IN IDIMU (LAGOS) noted:

"Manifesting this for me to my mum soon."

NIKE wrote:

"I literally just cried."

jemiqueen40 shared:

"My mum will cry soon but definitely tears of joy inshallah."

Daniella stressed:

"I literally cried…. This will be me soon to my mum, that woman deserves the world!! She has suffered."

Oluwasinaayomi added:

"This made me so teary?"

Tavershima shared:

"I will also do this for my mom,Amen."

joy said:

"May my mother leave long to witness this cause ahhhhhhhh ahhhhh mehn I really cried watching this."

d_jpmstore noted:

"Me too my mom someday,that woman has done alot for me ."

bolu wrote:

"This will be my mums testimony soon too. This is so beautiful."

Marvel said:

"I wish i can do this for my mum later in the future but she’s no more."

Source: Legit.ng