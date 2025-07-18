The lead prophet of House of Salem International, Prophet Joel Ogebe, has disclosed that he burnt the cheque that House on The Rock church gave his team after their ministration

In a video Legit.ng sighted online, Joel said he told his team that they must never cash the cheque and shared why

Joel's reason for setting the cheque on fire has been met with mixed reactions among internet users

Prophet Joel Ogebe of House of Salem International has said that he burnt the cheque that Pastor Paul Adefarasin's House on The Rock church honoured his team with after their ministration at his church.

His music team is known for producing the popular Sounds of Salem sound that has birthed hit gospel songs like We Will Be Many and Promise Keeper.

Why Prophet Joel burnt Adefarasin's cheque

In a video seen on TikTok, Joel, who said it was a privilege to minister at House on The Rock, stated that he told his team that they would not cash the cheque.

According to him, what he wants is reward and not payment, adding that the kind of reward he desires can only come from God.

When he saw the magnitude of the crowd, Joel marvelled that he saw the possibilities of grace and order in that place.

He said a needy man would take the money, but would miss the impartation. His full statement read:

"I was privileged to minister at the House on The Rock. House of Salem, we went there and after ministration, in fact, initially they said, oh, provide an account number for us to honour you guys.

"I told my men no. Let's just go and bless the people there. When we got there, the man of God is a father figure. They now honoured us with a cheque. I took the cheque and I placed it somewhere to burn it.

"I told my men I would never cash this cheque...They must understand that there are certain trying moments that God brings you to so that he can grow you. It is not for you to make gain from it...We are going to set it on fire and burn it.

"Because what I want is reward not payment. And the reward I am looking for, it is only God it can come from. I am not saying you should not receive honorarium, but what I am pursuing, when I saw the magnitude of the community that that house has become, I saw the possibilities of grace in that place and order.

"I discovered the church is not just a place to worship. It is an institution. I said no. What I am looking for is impartation. It is not payment. I am not going there for money. Is it that I don't need money? I need it. But I told my men, I said, I will never cash this cheque. A man who is with the needy mindset would see that will quickly rush and say, 'Oh, God has prospered me.'

"Guess what? That money will finish. But the excuse for an impartation that you would have received is now missing."

Prophet Joel Ogebe's remark sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Prophet Joel's statement below:

mriykizzy said:

"I love this man of God and his sounds. but 1.No need bringing it to the public. 2.the cheque could have been used to blessed the needy."

Dr sir Chris said:

"Also coming online to announce it is u receiving ur reward from pple already, God is a Godnof secret, what u do in secret he rewards."

Iretiayo Bello said:

"Why will you burn the cheque when you can use it to sow seed in the church, or to churches you know that are still growing or less privileged."

I AM, TONIEL { Prophet} said:

"Joel I know wha you practically mean : like whar King David did when the water was given him by the 3 mighty men of his by killing the Philistines , you should have kept this among the brethren..I pray you honour growing churches too when they start to invite you and your group without money."

york said:

"He is beginning to talk too much. Because i mean why are you telling us this? to clap for you or what?"

Emxy said:

"U can collect it and use it for gospel when we have a lot of missionaries in field that need financial assistance u don burn am no need to tell us abeg."

Nana Yaw(EBJ) said:

"Imagine a father in the faith and other elderly ministers hear this.... It is bad ministerial ethics and etiquette to do that, let alone, come out and say it. Also, that cheque may be an answered prayer to a member in your church or one of your Pastors."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian police had shared why Pastor Paul Adefarasin's stun gun was illegal.

Apostle's wife knocks 'We Will Be Many' abusers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Femi Lazarus' wife had criticised those using We Will Be Many gospel song for irresponsible behaviour. Her Instagram post partly read:

“...I love this song so much, and I’ve seen some shenanigans in this online space - people using a beautiful worship song for irresponsible behavior. Not just this, but many more examples.

"If He is truly your Master, you won’t be doing what you’re doing. By your fruit, we shall know you. Stop satisfying your sinful desires and masking them with a worship song. Na wa."

