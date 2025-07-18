Members of May Nation, the fan base of May Edochie, grew uneasy after her lawyer issued a stern warning to them

As stated in a lengthy post shared via his official Facebook page, Emeka Ugwuonye insinuated that May Nation is toxic

He noted that while he has tried to reach a resolution, certain actions were taken to the detriment of May.

Emeka Ugwuonye, May Edochie’s lawyer in her divorce case with Yul Edochie, recently addressed her fan base, May Nation, in a lengthy post.

The legal counsel, who recently quit on the grounds of harassment from her fans, shared his thoughts regarding his discussions with the community.

During a recent meeting, it was said that some members of May's fans hid their identities and contacts, suggesting foul play.

Emeka stated that while they have supported May over the years, the core of their support is based on the conflict between the parties involved, which has been detrimental to the case.

He also noted that another section of May Edochie's supporters consists of bloggers who would love for the conflict to continue indefinitely.

On a final note, he advised the diaspora members of May nation to desist from hiding under fake blogs.

It read:

"Good morning, ladies. I’m glad about your successful Zoom session last night. I was aware of the meeting and read the announcement. However, I was surprised to learn that members had to hide their faces and phone numbers during the session. This indicates a lack of trust among you. It saddened me to see that you felt afraid to show yourselves during a simple meeting that ended in only a prayer session."

"Observing your activities, it is clear that May Nation is not a faceless organization without leaders. You have leaders who call meetings and guide the proceedings. Someone decides and advises others to hide their identities and numbers. Those who perform these functions are the leaders of May Nation."

"I am also now aware that you know the person using the social media account “Judy Obasi Autism,” whom you refer to as Jupita. I have access to your chats where you discussed the possibility of my having her arrested and how you would raise money for her defense. You even speculated about how I might arrest the wrong person. This shows that you are aware of her identity and that you all benefit from her actions."

"It may be too simplistic to say you are a problem for May because you see yourselves as her saviors. Let me explain the paradox. Yes, your members have provided invaluable support for May during the critical stage in dispute with her husband.

"You’ve given her moral support, contributed to her birthdays, and purchased her products. These are commendable efforts. However, the core issue with your support is that it has been based solely on the conflict between May and Yul."

