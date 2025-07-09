A Nigerian man shared the testimony of how he caught a fake prophetess who lied to him through a staged miracle

According to the man, the prophetess lied to him that if he drove his car, he is going to die in an accident

He said he had no knowledge of the Bible when the prophetess issued the prophecy, and he gullibly believed her

A man has shared how he realised that he had fallen into the hands of a fake prophetess when he attended a church.

The man said he drove his car to the church, and the woman who was the prophetess there started prophesying about plate numbers.

Man says he was deceived in church by a fake prophetess. Photo credit: TikTok/@oc_godstime.

Source: TikTok

He said his plate number was mentioned, and the woman told him that if he drove the car, he would die.

The prophetess said someone had dropped a charm in the car. The man noted that the prophetess poured sachet water on the car's tyre and redish substance came out like blood.

It was later that he discovered that the reddish substance was not blood but chemicals.

He was told to bring a cow, and he borrowed N150,000k. He bought the cow and gave it to the woman.

However, he later caught them when he went on a long fast and prayer. He said:

"I was attending a church. I didn't know it was a false prophet church. So, I was seeing them prophesying in Awka, they were prophesying. I saw them staging miracle in someone's car. Because they got me with that miracle too.

"I came one day, they said there is somebody with this plate number. I didn't even know my plate number. They said everybody should go out and check. I said that's my plate number, they said it's you. They said someone just put something on your car, that if you drive it you will die.

"They said I should go and buy water. They said no, I should not go, that someone should give pure water. Someone brought pure water. They opened the water and poured water on my tyre and blood was coming from the tyre. It was later I found it was chemical."

According to the man who spoke in a video posted by @oc_godstime, he later found out the truth on the day he was praying at the altar.

He noted:

"There was no way for me to find the truth until the day I caught them. So, one day, she was not around, they asked me to lead prayer. I held the mic, I was having this encounter. So, I was on fasting, I was fasting for a long time. She told me to stop fasting I refused to stop fasting. She said if I fast again, I might die.

"I was leading prayer and the power of God hit me. People started falling. I ran to the altar. I was scared, why are people falling? What is happening here? I rushed to her office to call her assistant pastor to come."

According to him, the assistant pastor was not himself when he got into the office, and he realised that he too was experiencing the power of God, which was released.

He said the woman called him and told him to go and sleep with a lady so he can come back to his flesh since he is becoming too spiritual. He said he refused.

Watch the full story below:

Man shares his experience with prophetess, reactions

@Dr Izi said:

"Listen to the part he said, he started fasting/praying and things totally changed. You dont need anybody to experience God. Jesus is the only mediator you need. Go to God for yourself and study the word."

@NobleezIT said:

"But can't they just focus on preaching the gospel? Like must there be some miracle before you preach?"

Video shows people in church with bread

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who is a prophetess shared a video on TikTok showing some people holding loaves of bread.

Everyone in the hall, which looked like a church, was holding loaves of bread and cans of sardines.

Also, the people there were in the mood of prayer as the woman stood before them and appeared to be ministering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng