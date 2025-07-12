Femi Opabunmi has opened up on life's difficulties, having lost his right eye due to his battle with glaucoma

The former Nigerian international was part of the Super Eagles squad that played at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea and Japan

He stated that those he assisted during his wealthy days are not there to help him in times of need

Former Nigerian international Femi Opabunmi has opened up about the challenges he has faced due to his battle with glaucoma, which forced him to retire from football in 2006.

The 40-year-old former Super Eagles left-back, now completely blind in his right eye, shared how he has been surviving life’s difficulties with the support of close friends.

Speaking about his situation, he noted that those he assisted during his prime have turned their back on him.

Femi Opabunmi celebrates the first and only goal for Nigeria during the Sub-17 World Cup semi-final match against Burkina Faso. Photo: Luis ACOSTA.

Source: Getty Images

He, however, admitted that he has received help from several other persons, including former teammate Osaze Odemwingie, as seen in a viral video on TikTok.

Opabunmi thanked the ex-forward for coming to the rescue of his family, saying Osaze has continued to pay his children's school fees.

Speaking on The JUIS realities YouTube Channel:

"The people I helped are not the ones helping me now. In fact, it's the people that I do not help that are assisting me.

"I don't take any grudges to anyone. Like Osaze Odemwingie, he's my best friend. He stays with me till tomorrow.

"He's paying the school fees of my children. Till tomorrow, he pays. This term he has paid. He pays it directly to the school.

"I thank God my friends came to my rescue. I work with one academy, anything I see there, I feed my family."

Opabunmi speaks on how he became blind

Meanwhile, Opabunmi also narrated how he became blind, saying that he was diagnosed with glaucoma after securing his switch from Grasshopper of Switzerland to Chamois Niortais FC.

In a TikTok post, the U17 AFCON winner shared that doctors recommended an urgent procedure to prevent permanent blindness.

"I was blind for 17 days, and I felt like taking my life. I was informed that if they do not operate on the eyes within 10 days, I will be blind for my entire life. My challenges started while I was in France after signing for Chamois Niortais.

"I saw a doctor at Perth, the doctor told me that it was a case of glaucoma and very complicated."

Osaze Odemwingie is seen during the quater final AFCON match between Ghana and Nigeria held at the Ohene Djan Stadium on February 3, 2008 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Lee Warren.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian players who became broke

Legit.ng earlier reported that several Nigerian players enjoy fame and fortune during their playing days, but poor financial decisions, bad investments, and mismanagement can lead to struggles after retirement.

Despite earning significant wealth during their active football careers, quite a number of Super Eagles legends have faced financial hardship after hanging up their boots.

Without proper financial planning and a stable source of income, Opabunmi struggled financially and later revealed that he was living in poverty. He was a rising star who played for Nigeria at the 2002 FIFA World Cup

