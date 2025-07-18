As part of a policy review that set the mandatory retirement age for church leaders at 55, Bishop Thomas Aremu and Bishop David Abioye were retired from Winners Chapel in 2024.

However, months after a valedictory service was held to mark his retirement, Bishop Aremu, who was 67 at the time he was retired, has said he never retired.

Bishop Aremu says he has not retired from Winners Chapel as a commission.

Source: Facebook

Watch Bishop Aremu's interview below:

Source: Legit.ng