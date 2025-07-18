An Indian man, Tushar Joge, has reacted to the preliminary investigation report of the Air India crash that killed his relatives, asking two deep questions

The crash involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which hit the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad after takeoff, killing 241 people

The investigation revealed that the plane's fuel control switches were moved to the cut-off position shortly before the crash

An Indian man, Tushar Joge, who lost two relatives in the Air India plane crash, has reacted to the preliminary investigation report of the accident

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, an investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

Man reacts to plane crash investigation report

Joge, who lost his cousin’s in-law, Vallabh Nagji Agheda and wife Vinaben Vallabh Agheda, both in their 70s, expressed deep concern over the findings of the AAIB, TOI reported.

He said:

"We were pre-empting that they would start blaming the pilots. Why are they not looking for a mechanical fault? How qualified are the people in the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau?

“The FAA (US aviation regulator) gave an advisory in 2018 to check the potential disengagement of the fuel control switch locking feature. Shouldn't they have made this a mandatory requirement rather than an advisory?"

The elderly couple were travelling to the UK to visit their youngest daughter.

Their son-in-law said:

"It does not look like it's the pilot's fault. It could be Boeing's design fault with the switches, or it could be Air India's maintenance issues. Most of the families believe it's a problem with the aircraft. Air India is helping us with compensation, but we are more concerned about getting the right report. We want the truth to make sure another disaster doesn't happen."

How did Air India CEO react to investigation?

The chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, reacted to the report, which was made public a month after the tragic incident.

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions

Campbell said:

“(The report) had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions."

The owners of Air India also mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

