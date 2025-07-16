A heartbroken Indian man, Ameen Siddiqui, who lost 3 relatives in the Air India plane crash, described the preliminary investigation report as a cover-up

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, exploding into flames as it hit the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad

Siddiqui shared why he believed the report was a cover-up and shared the actions his family would take on the case

A heartbroken Indian man, Ameen Siddiqui, who lost 3 relatives in the Air India plane crash, described the preliminary investigation report as a cover-up.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee, and their four-year-old daughter, Sara Nanabawa, are victims of the Air India crash. Photo: BBC, Sam Panthakhy via Getty Images

Source: AFP

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, an investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

Was Air India plane crash report cover-up?

Siddiqui, 28, whose brother-in-law, Akeel Nanabawa, died alongside his wife and their four-year-old daughter, shared why he described the preliminary investigation report as a cover-up, The Telegraph reported.

He said:

“We have seen videos, showing how poorly Air India maintained these jets. They have to answer our questions and take the responsibility. This report is wrong. We don’t accept it.”

He added that he had rejected Air India’s compensation offer and would take the airline to court for “killing our family members”.

He added:

“It’s a cover-up to protect Air India and the government. They want to blame dead pilots who can’t defend themselves. How can the fuel switches end up turning off at a critical moment, either through pilot error or a mechanical fault?

“And if these pilots were so careless, why did the government allow them to fly at all? Air India until recently was owned by the government.”

A heartbroken Indian man who lost 3 relatives in the Air India plane crash describes the preliminary investigation report as a cover-up. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

How did Air India CEO react to investigation?

The chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, reacted to the report, which was made public a month after the tragic incident.

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions

Campbell said:

“(The report) had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions."

The owners of Air India also mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng