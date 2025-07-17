A heartbroken Indian man, Ravi Thakor, remembered his daughter and mother who died in the Air India plane crash

Thakor reflected on the tragedy a month after the plane crashed into the BJ Medical College where his mother worked

The grieving man also shared his emotional reaction to the preliminary investigation report into the crash

A heartbroken Indian man, Ravi Thakor, who lost his daughter and mother in the Air India plane crash, remembered them a month later and reacted to the preliminary investigation report.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A heartbroken Indian man, Ravi Thakor, loses his daughter and mother in the Air India plane crash,. Photo: ABC, Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, an investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

Man reacts to plane crash investigation report

One month after the plane crash, Thakor, 32, mourned his daughter Aadhya and his mother Sarla Ben, who were both killed when the plane crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel mess where she worked.

According to ABC News, July 13 was supposed to be Aadhya’s second birthday but instead of celebrating, he was mourning.

As he reflected on the day of the plane crash, he said:

“A whole iron cupboard melted in the area my mum used to cook in. Imagine what would happen to a person. We have seen the charred bodies with our eyes. We have felt it. I can still smell the stench; it's in my nose. How would it have been for them?"

Reacting to the report, he said:

“I learnt from social media that both engines shut down and there was something wrong with the fuel.”

He noted that the findings were confusing and only deepened his questions.

Thakur added:

"There will be many like us who are not that educated and don't understand what has been written [in the report].”

A man whose mother and little daughter were killed by the Air India plane crash remembered them after one month. Photo: Sam Panthaky

How did Air India CEO react to investigation?

The chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, reacted to the report, which was made public a month after the tragic incident.

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions

Campbell said:

“(The report) had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions."

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

