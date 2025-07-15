The chief executive officer of Air India has finally reacted to the investigation report into the plane crash

The chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, has finally reacted to the preliminary investigation report on the June 12 plane crash.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, an investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

Air India CEO reacts to crash investigation

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions, Reuters reported.

Campbell said:

“(The report) had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions."

He added:

"The preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over."

The memo said the preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance faults and that all required maintenance had been carried out.

ALPA India, which represents Indian pilots at the Montreal-based International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations, has rejected any presumption of pilot error and called for a "fair, fact-based inquiry".

Speaking on the pilot's medical status, Campbell added:

"The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser and there were no observations pertaining to their medical status."

Air India CEO says the preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Details about Air India plane crash investigation

According to the investigation by AAIB, shortly after the London-bound flight AI117 departed the Ahmedabad Airport, the two engines of the airplane stopped receiving fuel supply.

This was because the fuel control switches transitioned from 'run' to 'cut off'.

Experts have explained that when the fuel control switches are placed in the 'run' position, it means that the engines would get fuel supply, but if they are in 'cut off' positions, no fuel would be supplied to the engines, and this would result in an abrupt shutdown.

