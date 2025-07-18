A heartbroken man who lost his parents in the Air India plane crash has questioned the government over the preliminary investigation report

A heartbroken Indian man, Yashpal Singh Vansdiya, who lost his parents in the Air India plane crash, has questioned the government over the preliminary investigation report.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, an investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

Man reacts to plane crash investigation report

One month after the plane crash, Vansdiya, who lost both his parents in the June 12 crash, expressed deep concern over the findings of the AAIB, Hindustan Times reported.

He then called on the authorities to clarify whether all mandatory pre-flight checks were completed.

He said:

“I have certain questions to ask the government and the investigation agencies. Based on the report, which mentions one pilot asking the other if he has turned off the switch, it means there were some technical issues.”

The man questioned:

“Were all preventive checks of the aircraft done?”

How did Air India CEO react to investigation?

The chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, reacted to the report, which was made public a month after the tragic incident.

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions

Campbell said:

“(The report) had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions."

He added:

"The preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

