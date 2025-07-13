The sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has begun a new treatment a month after the accident

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident

A month after the Air India plane crash, a new health update about the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has emerged.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, begins new treatment weeks after the accident

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only Ramesh survived the crash.

One month later, Ramesh's cousin, Sunny, shared an update on the new treatment he has started, NDTV reported.

Air India survivor’s cousin shares health update

Ramesh's brother, Ajay, was among the 241 others onboard who perished along with persons on the ground.

According to Sunny, the memories of the scenes of the crash site, his miraculous escape, and his brother's death still hound Vishwash.

He said:

"Many people, including our relatives living abroad, call us to inquire about Vishwas's well-being. But he does not talk to anyone. He is yet to overcome the mental trauma of the crash and the death of his brother.

"He still wakes up in the middle of the night and finds it difficult to fall asleep again. We took him to a psychiatrist two days ago to find a remedy. He has not made any plans yet to return to London because his treatment has just begun."

Vishwash participated in his brother's funeral rites

Vishwash was discharged from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on June 17. On the same day, the mortal remains of his brother Ajay were handed over to the family after a DNA match.

The only survivor was also present at his brother's funeral and carried out his burial rites.

Mr Ramesh, visibly grief-stricken and swathed in white bandages after spending five days in hospital, served as one of the pallbearers at his brother's funeral procession.

His mother, dressed in a blue sari, walked beside the coffin. Despite torrential rain, residents of Diu — a town that lost 14 others in the crash — gathered in large numbers to pay their respects.

Sunny, the cousin of the Air India crash’s sole survivor, reveals that Vishwash is still affected by the mental trauma of the incident. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

