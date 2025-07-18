A lady who flew on an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner weeks before it crashed reacted after learning about the tragic incident

The plane, headed for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed into BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people on board

In a TikTok video, the lady shared her flight experience and expressed concern for the crew members she met

A lady who flew on an Air India plane weeks before the crash reacted after learning about the sad incident that killed 241 on board.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A lady who flew on an Air India plane weeks before the crash reacts after learning about the sad incident that killed 241 on board. Photo: TikTok/@lubnasb, Getty Images/Abdul Munaff

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

In her TikTok page, @lubnasb shared a video of her and her son in the plane during their flight weeks ago.

Air India passengers share observations about crew

The lady noted that the crew members she met on the flight were amazing and lovely.

She added that they kept her son company during the flight, as she prayed they weren’t involved in the plane crash.

The lady also said she was worried about those affected by the flight and their families.

She said:

“It makes me sick to my stomach knowing I was on the same flight home as the AI 171 just 6 weeks ago. Really hoping that the lovely crew members I met were on that flight. Absolutely heartbreaking.

“Heartbreaking to hear what has happened, I can’t believe just 6 weeks ago I was on the same route back. The amazing and such lovely crew members that were playing and keeping my baby company, I really hope they're okay. Thinking about those who were affected and their families.”

Watch her video below:

Investigation into Air India plane crash begins

A month after the crash, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

Air India flight 171 crashes and kills 241 people on board. Photo: Sam Panthaky

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions.

Campbell said:

“(The report) had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions."

The owners of Air India mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

