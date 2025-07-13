The family of a newlywed wife, Khushbu Rajpurohit, confirmed they received compensation weeks after the Air India crash that killed 241 people

The newlywed was flying to join her husband in the UK when the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner exploded shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad

Her uncle shared the plans the family had for the compensation money they got, sharing that they were still grieving heavily from the loss

Weeks after the Air India plane crash, the family of a newlywed wife, Khushbu Rajpurohits, shared their plans for the compensation offered by the airline.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The plane was headed for London's Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, Khushbu’s family confirmed that they had received the money from the Airline, sharing their plans for spending the money, Indian Express reported.

Family shares plans for Air India compensation

Ravi Dadhich, Khushbu’s uncle, stated that they had received the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh (approximately N44 million) from the airline.

With the compensation money that they would get, the family plans to do something in Khushbu’s memory, said Dadich.

In January, the Rajpurohits celebrated the wedding of their 24-year-old daughter Khushbu with much fanfare. She was supposed to fly to London to join her husband, Vipul Singh, on her first trip after exchanging vows.

Instead, it was Singh who flew down to Ahmedabad and got busy with formalities for his dead wife, says Ravi Dadhich, Khushbu’s uncle.

Her family had come down from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to Ahmedabad to see Khushbu off. As the family was returning, they heard the news of the plane crash and came back to Ahmedabad.

He said:

“Khushbu’s husband Vipul and her parents are still struggling to come to terms with the loss and are not ready to talk much about it. Khushbu’s parents have not been keeping well. Her father had to be hospitalised once after he complained of breathlessness. The entire family is still very disturbed.”

He added:

“Our son-in-law Vipul is still here. He had gone once or twice to Ahmedabad to complete some formalities with Air India."

As families continue to receive compensation, the Nanabawa family, who lost 3 members in the crash, refused to collect the compensation.

Rather, they opened up on the plans they wanted to take instead.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

