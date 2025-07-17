A Nigerian man has shared a post on X praising Yusuf Buhari, the son of late former President Muhammadu Buhari

In his post, he shared how the 'strong and loyal' son cared for his father in London before his death and fulfilled all his duties with honour

Massive reactions trailed the post as many social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has acknowledged Yusuf Buhari, the son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, for his selfless efforts towards his father before and after his demise.

His post, shared on the X app, caught the attention of many netizens who took to the comments section to react.

Man praises Yusuf Buhari for his selfless care towards his late father. Photo credit: @ahmedumar, Muhammadu Buhari/X.

Man praises late Muhammadu Buhari's son Yusuf

Identified as Ahmedumar on X, the man praised Yusuf Buhari's care and loyalty towards his father.

According to Ahmedumar's post, Yusuf Buhari played an amazing role in caring for his father during his final days in London.

He reportedly ensured his father's needs were met and calmed his family members during a difficult time.

Yusuf Buhari also escorted his father's body back home after his passing, proving his emotional strength.

"Yusuf Buhari proved he’s a strong and loyal son. From caring for his father in London to calming the family and escorting Baba’s body back home, he fulfilled his duty with honor. May Allah reward him with Jannah, and may his children do the same for him," the man said.

Man prays for Buhari's son Yusuf for taking care of his father. Photo credit: @ahmedumar, Muhammadu Buhari/X.

Reactions as man hails Yusuf Buhari

Mixed reactions trailed the post as social media users commented on the man's words.

Goodnight Nigeria said:

"Lol. Shey no be him join im paap chop money. Na me for do those things abi."

Onuoha reacted:

"So there will be a disloyal son who’s father was a president? You guys are just cow.ss."

Oga Great said:

"Wait so na Angel Moses go carry Buhari come back ?? My God how Ona Dey process thought."

Jikan Fulani said:

"This is so unnecessary!Everyone does the same everywhere, everyday. There's nothing special here. Who was supposed to do it by the way?"

Eldad James said:

"I did same when I lost my parents, who is supposed to help him? It is his duty as a son to bury his father."

Chibuzo reacted:

"I have been seeing this tweet all day. If him no perform him rite as a son to his father. Nah me wan com perform am."

Wood Peckker said:

"I should have come all the way from Ikorodu to Daura, in order to help him bury his father right??? Bingo!!"

Nick Jay said:

"Na me go do am for him before? Una just dey post rubbish."

Azure Ben said:

"If buhari is his father, Is he supposed to leave these stuff u mentioned for Peter Obi or who, pls help me understand."

Nri Oba added:

"We dey since dey shout “Justice for Mohbad” when we didn’t know that Buhari also needed justice. This man has been dead for the past 8yrs but you guys kept him only for u to bury him today to do some coverups."

Source: Legit.ng