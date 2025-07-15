Residents of Yandoya in Jos held a Ga’ib (funeral prayer in absentia) on July 14 for late President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on July 13 in London

Jos, Plateau state – Residents of Yandoya community in Jos North Local Government Area held a solemn Ga’ib (funeral prayer in absentia) on Monday evening, July 14, for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday, July 13.

The Jos residents said they felt compelled to honour him from afar with special prayers.

Residents of Jos gather on Monday, July 14, to perform a funeral prayer for Muhammadu Buhari, who dies on Sunday, July 13, in London.

Source: Twitter

Buhari to be buried in Daura July 15

The late president was scheduled to be buried in Daura, Katsina state, on Tuesday, July 15, the

Hundreds of mourners, including local Islamic leaders, community heads, and ordinary citizens from various parts of Jos, gathered at the prayer grounds in unity and reflection.

Buhari: Late president remembered with reverence

Leading the prayer session, Malam Muhammad Buhari, an Imam in the Yandoya community, described the late president as a leader who, despite his human flaws, contributed to Nigeria’s development, Daily Trust reported.

“President Muhammadu Buhari served this nation to the best of his ability. As Muslims, we are taught to pray for the dead and forgive their shortcomings,” the Imam said.

He added that they were inspired by the recent appeal made by the late president’s wife, Aisha Buhari, asking Nigerians to forgive her husband’s shortcomings.

Jos residents come together on Monday, July 14, to hold a funeral prayer for Muhammadu Buhari, who passes away in London on Sunday, July 13.

Source: Twitter

“Her message reminded us of the Islamic duty to pray for the deceased, as was practised during the time of Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” he noted.

For many participants, the funeral prayer served as their way of being part of the national mourning, especially as travel to Buhari’s burial in Katsina was not possible, The Cable reported.

Muhammad Sagir Umar, a community leader from Garba Daho who also attended the event, said:

“We couldn’t go to Daura, but we still felt the need to honour Buhari in prayer. He made sacrifices for Nigeria, and it is only right we ask Allah to forgive him.”

Similarly, Abdullahi Sulaiman, another attendee, said:

“I would have loved to be in Katsina, but I couldn’t afford it. Participating in this prayer was my way of showing respect. We ask Allah to grant him mercy and peace.”

The event in Jos mirrors the grief and reflection across Nigeria following the death of the former president.

The Federal Government has declared a seven-day period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and Tuesday, July 15, marked as a public holiday.

See photos here:

Buhari: Grave-digging begins in Daura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tension and sorrow fill the air in Daura, hometown of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, as grave-digging quietly commenced on Tuesday morning, July 15, at his private residence.

This comes ahead of his burial scheduled for later in the day, following the expected arrival of his remains from London.

