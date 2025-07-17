A man has hailed Yusuf Buhari, the only son of the late Muhammadu Buhari, for his conduct throughout the time his father served as Nigeria's president

A Nigerian man, Bashir Tijjani Funtua, has hailed Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf Buhari, for his good conduct while his late father was the president of Nigeria.

In a Facebook post following Buhari's death and burial, Tijjani said he found no evidence of Yusuf's involvement in government affairs when Buhari was the number one citizen of Nigeria.

Tijjani, who claimed he researched Yusuf, added that the young man only went viral online when he had a motorcycle accident years ago.

Aside from that, he said there had been no report on social media of Yusuf disrespecting people or treating others poorly.

He added that Yusuf is known for his polite nature and demonstrated his closeness with his father at his funeral. He wrote:

"YUSUF BUHARI is the eldest son of the late former President Muhammad Buhari. Through my research, I have found no evidence of his involvement in government affairs while his father was in office. He only gained widespread recognition after his motorcycle accident.

"There have been no allegations or reports of him treating others poorly or showing disrespect on social media. He is known for his polite nature. The close relationship he shared with his father was evident in his presence throughout the funeral proceedings. Oh Allah, grant him patience and solace for the loss of his father, and the family. Ameen Ya-Hayyu Ya-Qayyum. 😭😭😭😭"

Yusuf's father Buhari, was laid to rest at his Daura residence on Tuesday, July 15, after succumbing to a prolonged illness on Sunday, July 13, at a London clinic.

Reactions trail man's comment on Muhammadu Buhari's son

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Sali Abuje said:

"Ameen ya rabbal aalamina."

Dikko Bala Kofar Sauri said:

"You hate or you love late Baba Buhari, he was a disciplinarian. Therefore, it was not a surprise that his children behaved morally."

Umar Murtala said:

"The guy is so disciplined that when he was in London for his studies, nobody knew he was the son of former Head of State. He is down to earth to the extent that he respects everybody. Most of his school mates discovered his status very much later. Allah Sarki! Allah Ya gafarta ma mahaifin wannan yaran."

Agatha Benson said:

"Like father like son. Yusuf, I am proud of you."

