A Nigerian man shared why he cried while watching former President Muhammadu Buhari’s burial in Daura

The ex-president died in a London clinic at 82 and was laid to rest on Tuesday, July 15, in a ceremony attended by dignitaries

Many reacted after the man shared why he cried while watching the funeral and explained why he felt pity for Nigeria

A Nigerian man shared why he cried while watching the burial of the former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, which was held on Tuesday, July 15, at his Daura residence.

The late president died on Sunday, July 13, at 82 in a London clinic after succumbing to a prolonged illness.

The man, identified as Nasir Ahmed Gwaska on Facebook, shared photos from the burial, including one where Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, wept at the event.

The heartbroken man shared how he had been shattered and devastated since he heard about the death of the ex-president.

Man shares why he cried for Buhari

Gwaska stated that while watching the burial, he was moved to tears after seeing Governor Radda crying at the ceremony.

The man said in his post:

“Since the death of Baba Buhari, I have been completely devastated and shattered. I couldn’t say a word. My heart has been heavy, and my mind confused. I kept opening my phone, reading posts, people’s reactions, and comments, but deep inside me, I was empty. I didn’t even know what to do with myself.

“But today, as I watched Baba Buhari’s burial on TVC, my heart broke completely. I saw the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, struggling to hold back his tears. That was when I couldn’t hold mine either. I don’t even know when tears started falling from my eyes.

“It was painful. It was heartbreaking. It was a clear reminder that no matter who you are — President, governor, rich, or poor — death is the final destination for all of us.”

Sharing why he said he felt pity for Nigeria, Gwaska added:

“I feel deep pity for Nigeria. I feel pity for our leaders. I feel pity for all of us, because we are often carried away by the noise of the world, forgetting that this life will end for everyone, sooner or later."

People react as man cries for Buhari

Salihu Safiyanu Muhammad said:

"Authentic speaking brother. From the bottom of my heart It was painful moment May Allah have mercy on baba buhari till jannatul firdausi."

Bajams Halilu said:

"Sorry for the big lost in the whole world may his gentle soul rest in peace."

Muhammad Secretarey said:

"An irreplaceable loss to Africa."

Man speaks on governor crying at Buhari's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man noticed the emotional reaction of a state governor at the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, which took place on Tuesday, July 15.

The governor, who had a close father-son relationship with Buhari, was observed weeping uncontrollably during the burial.

The man, who posted photos of the governor at the burial, shared his observations, sparking mixed reactions from other Facebook users.

