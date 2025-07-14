About three Nigerians who met with award-winning author Chimamanda Adichie recounted their experiences with her

One of them, a female photographer, had filmed the celebrated author during her Lagos Homecoming tour

In a video posted via the TikTok app, she shared what transpired during their meeting and how the author behaved towards her

Several individuals who encountered Chimamanda Adichie shared their uplifting experiences with the celebrated author.

A photographer's video confirmed the author's amazing behaviour towards her during her homecoming event.

Hairdresser, photographer, journalist recount personal experiences with Chimamanda Adichie. Photo credit: @createwithprecious/TikTok, ChimamandaAdichie/ Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Those who met Adichie in person were struck by her kindness, generosity, and reserved nature.

Legit.ng in this article shares accounts of three people who met the renowned author Chimamanda Adichie.

1. Photographer dubs Chimamanda Adichie the 'sweetest soul'

A recent encounter between a Nigerian photographer and popular author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie left social media users in awe. The meeting took place during Adichie's recent visit to Lagos.

The photographer, @createwithprecious, shared a video that captured Adichie's amazing personality and jovial nature.

Photographer dubs Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie the 'sweetest' soul ever. Photo credit: @createwithprecious/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

Adichie's kindness and consideration towards the photographer shone brightly as she took steps to ensure that the best possible shots were taken.

In the photographer's words:

"POV: You filmed Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at her Lagos Homecoming tour and she was the sweetest soul ever. Asking the security to wait just so I could take a good video of her when everyone kept pushing me back. Asking me inside if I was able to capture the full fit. Telling her husband about me. Pushing her legs out so I could get a better shot. Just her being her fun self."

Watch the video here:

2. Hairdresser shares her encounter with Chimamanda Adichie

A Nigerian hairdresser who had the privilege of styling Adichie's hair narrated how the experience had a positive impact on her.

On TikTok, @fhuzohairport shared an emotional video detailing her encounter with Adichie and what she observed about her personality.

According to her, Adichie's attitude during the styling session was majorly that of kindness and consideration towards her.

Her presence had a positive effect on the hairdresser, who felt deeply valued and appreciated.

"What an honour and a dream come true to style your beautiful hair. Thank you so much for being so loving, kind and generous," someone reacted to the video.

Watch the video here:

3. Journalist who visited Chimamanda Adichie's house speaks

A journalist recently shared her findings after visiting the home of Nigerian-American author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The story, published in The Guardian UK by journalist Charlotte Edwardes, shared details about Adichie's private life that had not been publicly known before.

During her visit to Adichie's home in Baltimore, USA, Edwardes observed Adichie's nine-year-old daughter working on homework while the twins played under the supervision of a nanny.

The twins, 10 months old at the time, were a surprise to Edwardes, who had read about Adichie's life but had not known about the new additions to her family.

When Adichie joined Edwardes for an interview, she acknowledged the twins as her own, but expressed her desire to keep the focus off her children.

Adichie explained that she preferred to keep her personal life private, citing the curiosity of Nigerians as a reason.

She said:

"You’ve met my babies. I want to protect my children. I’m OK with having them mentioned, but I don’t want the piece to become about them.”

Adichie further elaborated on her preference for keeping her personal life out of the spotlight, stating:

“So, here’s the thing, Nigerians are … ” Nosy? “They want to know about your personal life. Because of that, I am resistant. I very rarely talk about it.”

Chimamanda Adichie sends message to youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian youths were urged to shift their focus off social media in order to maintain the habit of reading.

Writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, gave this suggestion while receiving an award at Harvard University.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng