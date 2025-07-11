Nigerian-American child star, Kleopatra Vargas, is having a good time in Nigeria as she visits another top celebrity

The kid, alongside her mother, recently visited Pete Edochie in his residence in Enugu State

Videos making the rounds online capture the moment Kleopatra Vargas and her mom warmly greeted the movie legend

Internet personality Kleopatra Vargas is making the most out of her tour in Nigeria as she visits another legendary figure in the entertainment industry.

Kleopatra, who has met with several A-list celebrities in the past such as Davido, Flavour, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and so on, augmented her list with a visit to veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie's residence.

Kleopatra Vargas visits Pete Edochie in Enugu. Credit: @kleopatra_vargas

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram page on Friday, 11th July, the child star rolled out some videos and pictures from her visit.

Videos sighted capture the moment she and her mum shared a warm hug with Pete Edochie, who was pleased to meet her.

The movie veteran, in his tradition, also took time to pray and shower blessings upon Kleopatra Vargas.

Kleopatra Vargas spent quality time with Pete Edochie. Credit: @Credit: @kleopatra_vargas

Sharing the post, Kleopatra expressed excitement at meeting Pete Edochie, while appreciating her mom and grandma for making it possible.

In her words:

"My mom just introduced me to Nollywood Legend & icon - the Godfather himself --Uncle @peteedochie. I call him Grandpa... I love him so much. Thank you to my mother and grandma for making this possible. I feel very fulfilled. Can't wait to share these experiences with my friends when I get back home 🇺🇸."

In a subsequent post, she wrote:

"I am here in Enugu State to pay a visit to Legendary Uncle @peteedochie, who I also call grandpa. This is definitely one of the biggest highlights of my summer vacation in Nigeria."

Kleopatra, who was filled with joy, also made another post where she thanked Pete Edochie and expressed her love for him.

"Thank you so much Legendary Grandpa - @peteedochie, love you so much," she added.

Reactions as Kleopatra visits Pete Edochie's home

Kleopatra, who has a large fanbase, got a lot of comments on her post as fans rooted strongly for her.

Legit.ng captured some comments:

dr_krystal.chanchangi wrote:

Proud moment 🙌❤️ my dad @peteedochie and my adorable daughter @kleopatra_vargas_ . God bless you two🤍🫶🏼

stanley_6_to_6 wrote:

The Nigeria person in charge of this your visit did the best ever, 🔥🔥🔥

queen_ofpower said:

She met her grandfather, and I'm so proud of you big sis for making her dream come true! 🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

bibi_nwodoh commented:

❤️❤️❤️ Legendary blessings! I’m so happy for her she definitely had the best summer holiday. Mummy, you did so well 💯 Truly happy for her🙌❤️❤️.

k_c_boy_tv wrote:

Legendary and daughter of grace looking good together I will be expecting a beautiful movie from you guys ❤️❤️❤️

Yul Edochie celebrates Pete on Father’s Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie celebrated his dad, Pete Edochie, on Father’s Day.

He described him as the most handsome 78-year-old man alive and prayed that God continues to keep him.

Yul also seized the opportunity to celebrate himself and other fathers out there.

