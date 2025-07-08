A Nigerian hairdresser who styled the hair of popular Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has expressed excitement over the encounter

A Nigerian hairdresser felt deeply honoured to have had the opportunity to style the hair of renowned author Chimamanda Adichie.

The encounter excited the hairdresser who quickly took to TikTok to shower praise on the beautiful writer.

Hairdresser speaks about Chinmanda Adichie's attitude

The hairdresser, known on TikTok as @fhuzohairport, shared her experience in a video posted via her account.

She expressed her gratitude and admiration for Adichie after observing her loving and generous nature.

According to the hairdresser, Adichie was a joy to work with, displaying kindness and humility that made the experience even more memorable.

The hairdresser was clearly starstruck, and her excitement knew no bounds as she recounted her time with the literary giant.

In her heartfelt post, she conveyed her appreciation for the opportunity, saying:

"What an honour and a dream come true to style your beautiful hair. Thank you so much for being so loving, kind and generous."

Reactions trail hairdresser's experience with Chimamanda Adichie

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@drtrishmd7 said:

"I haven’t seen an authentically beautiful Nigerian woman as striking as this in a while #blackbeauty."

@AdaShuga27 said:

"She has LONGG hair ooo! for years now, I've been seeing it progress. There's this big Afro she used for a speech at a university's graduation abroad. We thought it was a wig. IT WASN'T!!"

@Ijele985 reacted:

"This one am seeing my role model everyday. God abeg o. Uplift me and take my career to the next level."

@chukwudichimezie8 said:

"Nwata makata mma. Odeluwa. You are a combination of beauty and brain."

@pachibu ud said:

"Real definition of beauty with brain."

@Ekwe Solohonesty4best reacted:

"Who is this beautiful queen. So naturally endowed."

@Kim said:

"I have a very big crush on her."

@Daqueenpresh reacted:

"She makes me happy to be African."

@Vivian said:

"Have you seen her comb it, because I have. Maybe my definition of longness differs from yours."

@Kay_YKoko said:

"Oh! What a privilege! She’s amazing. Well done."

@Eliana said:

"It's actually not very long. Ho watch her recent interview with Trevor Noah."

@Living Real with Sr Anita added:

"Decent and classy."

@south_Lucifa said:

"Ada Igbo. Idi ka achoro. U look good on this Africa print more classy and elegant than people with Gucci or Fenndi."

@Just_ me added:

"The real slay Queen. Beauty with brain and she got some coins too."

Watch

Photographer speaks about Chimamanda Adichie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a photographer shared a heartwarming video detailing her experience while working with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

In the clip posted on TikTok, she captured scenes which she filmed during the renowned writer's Lagos Homecoming tour.

