Nollywood star Ini Edo celebrated her colleague and friend, Rita Dominic, as she turned 50 on July 12

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood icon turned heads on social media with gorgeous photos to mark her golden age

Ini Edo took to Instagram to share an effusive birthday message with stunning videos of the celebrant

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has showered praises on her colleague, Rita Dominic in a social media post.

Legit.ng reported that on Saturday, July 12, the iconic actress reached the 50th floor.

Ini Edo hails Rita Dominic for her ageless look as she turns 50, Credit: @iniedo, @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

To celebrate her birthday, Ini posted a video of the gorgeous actress on her Instagram page, recognising her as the vampires' cheerleader and hubby to the girlies.

She admired Rita for being true to herself and for the grace she extends to those she loves and cares about. Ini also complimented her for her kindness and charm in company.

She remarked that Dominic deserves all of the love she receives because she is so important to her. The mother of one also enthused about Rita Dominic's youthful appearance rather than her age.

“A Gem of inestimable value. The chair lady of the vampires association, Ree Ree of the most high. Husby to the girlies, them. Thank you for always being true to yourself. I appreciate the grace you show people you love and care about, your good-heartedness, and the sweetness of your company.

"Happy birthday, my friend. You deserve all the love you receive. I love you, Ree, and you are sooooooo special to me. Happiest birthday, beautiful @ritadominic Hmmmm, The Big 5 looking like a sweet 20ish baby girl give dem hot hot”.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rita Dominic was been hit by a controversial moment online as she celebrated her new age with fans and followers.

To commemorate the occasion, the award-winning actress posted lovely white-themed photographs on her social media accounts. She was dressed in layers of soft white silk and pearls, exuding timeless beauty.

In another post, the diva was seen wearing gold traditional Igbo costume laced with coral beads. In the video, she danced and grinned while holding a white horsetail.

Rita Dominic celebrates her 50th birthday in style. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

A man identified as Nigerian Poll took the comments to attack the actress for her elegant birthday poses.

He wrote:

“You don old for this kind pose and picture.”

Rita Dominic immediately clapped back, saying:

“Eyyahh. Cry more, you hear.”

Ini Edo and Rita Dominic spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

paschal_anaeto said:

"50? No please, it's typo. She's just 30. A queen and more 😍❤️."

iamkemikuppy said:

"Too hot 🔥🔥 A Queen at 50 🙌🙌

et_pearls said:

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful ❤️❤️."

stargirl_ify said:

"Awww🥹🥹. Queen Ini and Riri’s friendship >>>>>>>>> Much love to you both from here🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻."

vanny_kayyy said:

"50 has never looked this stunnnnninggg😍. A vampire fr fr😍😍🔥."

themagnificentcloset___ said:

"Happiest Birthday Queen😍🔥❤️."

sarahosas_33 said:

"Na really chairlady of the vampire association. Happy birthday ma'am. U look super stunning."

Rita Dominic, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo party effortlessly

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian actresses Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Uche Jombo sent the internet into a frenzy with their recent meeting.

The Nollywood besties had a mini reunion as they three hung out in a nightclub to have a good time.

In the video that has since gone viral, Rita, Ini, and Uche showed off their dance moves to Psquare’s Do Me playing in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng