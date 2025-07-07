A photographer has shared a heartwarming video detailing her experience while working with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

A recent encounter between a Nigerian photographer and popular author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has captured the hearts of many online.

The photographer, who worked with Adichie during her Lagos Homecoming tour, shared a video recounting her experience.

Photographer shares experience with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The photographer, known on TikTok as @createwithprecious, posted a clip that showed the behind-the-scenes moments of their encounter.

In the video, Adichie was seen rocking a beautiful yellow gown, and the photographer's account disclosed a more personal side of the celebrated author.

According to the photographer, Adichie was "the sweetest soul ever" and went out of her way to ensure that she captured the perfect shot.

She painted Adichie in an amazing light, reiterating her considerate nature and ability to be herself without pretence.

In her words:

"POV: You filmed Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at her Lagos Homecoming tour and she was the sweetest soul ever. Asking the security to wait just so I could take a good video of her when everyone kept pushing me back. Asking me inside if I was able to capture the full fit. Telling her husband about me. Pushing her legs out so I could get a better shot. Just her being her fun self."

Reactions trail photographer's experience with Chimamanda Adichie

The video garnered massive reactions on TikTok, with many users taking to the comments section to share their thoughts and admiration for Adichie's down-to-earth nature.

@naza_thevirtualassistant said:

"I want to meet Odeluwa some day. Such an elegant woman."

@TODD ⟭⟬ ⁷ said:

"The fact that’s she’s wearing bright red lipstick that is popularly tagged as odd for black women."

@Funminiyi Akinrinade said:

"She looks cutesy and very demure. She's THAT woman! I'm elated to see my guyyy capture these beautiful moments."

@emperor stated:

"I don't know why, but I always like the way she always have that smiley face."

@Moch | Birthday & Love Calls said:

"Now this is a girls girl. Book a surprise birthday call, Anniversary call, Appreciation call, sign-out call, congratulatory call, get well soon call, shoot your shot call, Loyalty test call, Apology call."

@BESSY INTERIORS & DECOR said:

"I love her so much. Just the perfect motivation I needed to start my week. And I definitely need this book. Read a few pages at a friend’s office and I’m hooked."

@VIVIAN FORT said:

"Feels like I’m watching Beyoncé, she’s so cool and her books omggg. I remember my first experience of her was through purple hibiscus in secondary school and I read it at least 5 times lol then I went to the university she wrote about."

@I Am Gold commented:

"I’m glad she didn’t marry a white man .for someone who fights for her people culture and women a white man is a no for me."

@Teesha added:

"Good morning, please can anyone help me out. I'm a final year student and I need help. I'm looking for the sum of 50k to complete everything that I'm meant to, nothing is too small please."

Journalist speaks on Chimamanda Adichie's kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newspaper journalist went to interview Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, in Baltimore, USA, only to discover she had twins.

Charlotte Edwardes, a reporter from The Guardian Newspaper, UK, was surprised when she saw two 10-month-old babies at the author's house.

