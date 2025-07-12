Yul Edochie’s second wife Judy Austin became a topic of massive criticism online after a recent video of her surfaced online

In the clip shared by the actor, Judy was seen praying for her husband as she included May Edochie’s daughter down to her newborn

Some of May Edoche’s fans rallied online as they shared their suspicions about Judy’s prayers, triggering reactions online

Yul Edochie’s second wife Judy Austin has come under fire following a recent post she made about her husband and family.

In a recent video shared on the actor’s page, Judy could be seen showering praises on her husband while carrying their newborn child.

Judy Austin accsued over May Edochie's daughter. Credit: @mayyuledochie, @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Further in the video, she prayed for the filmmaker, entrusting his business and ability to God.

Judy didn't stop there; she also prayed for May and Yul's first daughter, Danielle, and her infant Universe.

However, netizens, particularly May Edochie's admirers, were disturbed by Judy's sudden decision to pray for the businesswoman's children.

A prominent Instagram page, Realtruthlover, known for sharing content on May Edochie and her divorce saga with Yul requested purifications for the influencer's children.

The page also expressed its support for Judy's requested gesture, which the majority of its followers agreed to.

See the post below:

May Edochie's fans react to Judy Austin’s video

Netizens react to Judy Austin's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

maynationdiaspora said:

"Holy Ghost fire!!!! Every if her evil plans is returned back to her and hers a thousand time over!!!!!

lolihun_boo said:

"Are you seriously telling us that you left movie directing and production to hype a preeq that is currently for location consumption."

mixcontent___ said:

"She is on a mission bc they have seen that Danniella just graduated. God this time around who ever that tries any evil will kpai oo🔥."

ab_igail4382 said:

"Her plans has failed not after presenting her own daughter to the marine water she's now claiming prayer warrior,the blood of Jesus Christ destroy her evil plot nothing will happen to queen May daughter and boys , queen May and her children are covered with the blood of Jesus Christ Amen 🙏."

belackpatience wrote:

"Danielle, Karl and Zane we cover you all with the precious blood of Jesus. No incantation from the pits of hell will work in your lives. The evil ones will not see or come near you in Jesus Name. AMEN 🙏 stella.chika.5's profile picture."

stella.chika.5 said:

"D3 is covered with the blood of Jesus. , no weapon fashioned against her or others in Jesus name…Amen."

golderprincess said:

"I use Psalms 91:7-8 as a point of contact which says A thousand may fall dead around them,and Ten thousand all around them, but they shall not be harmed. They will look and see how the wicked are punished."

aimua5 said:

"This water spirit is bragging openly again ooo God of heaven let her fall into the pit she has dug in Jesus name . Those names will burn this water woman."

quee_nsabin said:

" It shall not stand, it shall not come to pass in Jesus name. Amen."

jatturodneykay said:

"I have been so disturbed in my spirit why mentioned those kids name, either she is referring to her kids with their names for replacement or fulfilling something spiritual, ok God is on the throne we at the end coz if they try anything Jehovah God will show himself that he is God not water god."

Rita Edochie brags about May Edochie

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, actress Rita Edochie reacted to the new Range Rover that influencer May Edochie bought.

May had posted the beautiful white car online and Rita thanked God for giving May the grace to win and smile despite her challenges.

She also spoke about how God's grace upon May's head won't give her enemies a chance, and her post sparked exciting reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng