The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, India, killing 241 people, with only one survivor

After the crash, some family members of the victims share their loved ones’ final words before the tragic crash

Various families recount emotional last moments, including a husband calling his wife, a wife excited to meet her husband, and a man speaking to his sick mother

Following the tragic Air India plane crash that shook India and the entire world on June 12, 2025, some family members have shared the last words of their loved ones.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

As families mourned their loved ones after the crash, they shared the last conversation and words of those who died in the tragic accident.

1. Husband informed wife about flight before crash

The last conversation between a woman and her husband, Ketan Shah, who was on board the tragic Air India crash, has been made public.

Jigneshkumar Patel, who had been friends with Shah for 15 years, shared how the news affected him and why he was concerned about the family of the deceased.

Patel shared Shah’s last conversation with his wife, Megha, before the tragic crash ended the life of his dear friend.

He said:

“Before the plane took off, he called his wife to tell her he was on the flight, and that's the last conversation she had with him.”

2. Man shares last conversation with wife

An Indian man, Nishit Soni, shared the last conversation he had with his wife, Alpa, before she died in the tragic Air India plane crash.

Nishit said that when his 55-year-old wife got to the airport, she called him to express how she felt about travelling to meet him in London. He said she also asked him if he felt the same way about her trip.

The man said:

“When she called me from the airport she told me that she was very excited to meet after all these days and also asked if I was equally excited or not.”

3. Guilt-ridden husband shares last conversation with wife

The last conversation of a 27-year-old man with his newlywed wife, who died in the Air India plane crash, has surfaced, as he mourned her painful death.

During their last conversation before her death, she told him repeatedly not to get delayed and keep her waiting at London Gatwick airport.

Following her death, the guilt-ridden widower was too traumatised to come to terms with the loss, as he blamed himself for not being with her.

He said repeatedly:

“I should have been with her.”

4. Man shares last conversation with sick mother

One man, Chirag Mahesh Patel, painfully recalled the last chat he had with his mother, Manju, before she boarded the ill-fated Air India flight.

Manju sat at seat 12D, which was on the row behind seat 11A, where the only survivor of the plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, sat.

The 79-year-old woman, Manju, had been in Ahmedabad for several months and planned to visit her son in London, who was to pick her up at Gatwick Airport.

Chirag said the last time he had spoken to his mother was when he reminded her to take her diabetes medication.

5. Father shares last conversation with only daughter

Kinal Mistry, a 24-year-old woman who had travelled to India to visit her parents, tragically died in the crash

Her father, Suraj Mistry, also shared the last conversation he had with his only daughter, Kinal, when he dropped her off at the airport before she boarded the plane.

Suraj said he made his daughter promise that she’d visit them again soon, as they took a selfie at the airport where he dropped her off.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

