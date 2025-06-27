It was a tragic end for a newlywed woman who boarded an Air India plane which crashed after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12

The aircraft exploded into flames after crashing into BJ Medical College and Hospital, and only one of the 242 on board survived

The woman's husband shared their last conversation and had been unable to cry after hearing of his wife’s death

The last conversation of a 27-year-old man with his newlywed wife, who died in the Air India plane crash, has surfaced, as he mourned her painful death.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Air India: Heartbroken Man’s Last Conversation With Newlywed Wife Who Died in Plane Crash Surfaces

Source: Getty Images

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, the young man who lost his wife in the crash had been unable to cry even once since he heard of the death of his beloved wife.

Couple’s last conversation before plane crash released

The couple married in 2024 and had many possibilities and a new life ahead of them, which were cut short by the tragic Air India plane crash.

After the wedding, the man flew ahead of her to set up their new home in London while her papers were being processed.

Air India: Heartbroken Man’s Last Conversation With Newlywed Wife Who Died in Plane Crash Surfaces

Source: UGC

During their last conversation before her death, she told him repeatedly not to get delayed and keep her waiting at London Gatwick airport.

Following her death, the guilt-ridden widower was too traumatised to come to terms with the loss, as he blamed himself for not being with her.

He said repeatedly:

“I should have been with her.”

An Ahmedabad Civil Hospital counsellor who spoke to the man said:

“When he received the news of the crash, he took the first available flight and reached the city, rebuking himself for getting late. He visited the campus for three days to complete the procedures and take home her mortal remains for the last rites. He did not cry, could not cry rather, even once."

Considering the nature of the incident, Civil Hospital authorities appointed counsellors - primarily experienced psychiatrists - to help families cope with the deaths of multiple family members.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng