An ambulance driver, Satinder Singh Sandhu, who was the first responder at the scene of the Air India plane crash, shared what he noticed about the only survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by NDTV, Sandhu was eating lunch when he heard the explosion sound from the plane crash.

Ambulance driver describes Air India plane crash incident

Sandhu stated that when he heard the explosion sound, he came out and saw the thick smoke coming from one of the hostels in the medical hostels.

His phone rang, and he rushed to the scene, where he saw that a plane had crashed.

On reaching the spot, he called his manager, Jitendra Shahi, and called for more help, stating that a plane had crashed.

He said in the call:

"There has probably been a plane crash. Send the fire brigade.”

The crash occurred around 1.39 pm. By 1.43 pm, Mr Sandhu had reached the spot.

The ambulance driver who first arrived at the spot where the Air India plane crash happened shares what he noticed about the only survivor. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Ambulance driver shares observation about lone survivor

The first person Mr Sandhu saw emerging from the crash site was a heavily burned security guard.

He told NDTV that he also saw the lone survivor of the crashed AI171 aircraft walking from the plane.

Sandhu observed that when the lone survivor was walking from the plane, he attempted to go back to save his brother on board.

Unfortunately, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh's brother was among the 241 on board that died in the June 12 plane crash.

The ambulance driver then rushed Mr Ramesh to the hospital, where he underwent treatment, and he stayed for days before he was discharged to attend his brother's funeral.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

