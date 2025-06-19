Indian man Nishit Soni shared the final conversation he had with his wife, Alpa, before she died in the Air India plane crash on June 12

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, on its way to London, with 242 people on board; only one person survived

Nishit lost his 55-year-old wife, his younger brother Swapnil (45), and Swapnil's wife Yoga (44) in the crash

An Indian man, Nishit Soni, shared the last conversation he had with his wife, Alpa, before she died in the tragic Air India plane crash.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

A man, Nishit Soni, shares the last conversation he had with his wife, Alpa, before she died in the tragic Air India plane crash.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, the man had received a call from his wife when she got to the airport, shortly before the crash.

Man shares last conversation with late wife

Nishit said that when his 55-year-old wife got to the airport, she called him to express how she felt about travelling to meet him in London.

He said she also asked him if he felt the same way about her trip.

The man said:

“When she called me from the airport she told me that she was very excited to meet after all these days and also asked if I was equally excited or not.”

Aside from his wife, Alpa, Nishit also lost two people on the flight; his younger brother Swapnil, 45 and Swapnil’s wife Yoga, 44.

They were all going to visit Nishit and celebrate his achievement in London.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash. Photo: Sam Pathaky

Reunion turns mourning for Indian couple

The couple had been apart for over two months, as Nishit left India for London in April.

Nishit’s sister, Trupti Soni, said:

“Since the couple (Alpa and Nishit) had not met for the last two and half months — the longest they had been away from each other — the three planned to celebrate Nishit’s achievement in London. From there, Nishit and Alpa were supposed to go to South America while Swapnil and Yoga were to return to Ahmedabad on June 22.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with burn injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

