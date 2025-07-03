Air India: Man Whose Wife is 9 Months Pregnant Dies Alongside 4-year-old Daughter in Plane Crash
- Rizwan Vahora's younger brother, along with his four-year-old daughter and aunt, tragically died in the Air India plane crash on June 12, just moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad
- He shared why his brother had travelled to India and was set to return to London with his daughter and aunt when the crash occurred shortly after taking off from the airport
- The man also shared details of the last call his brother got concerning his wife's health and delivery, as he shared how much he loved his brother and the reason he visited India
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
An Indian man, Rizwan Vahora, said that his brother, whose wife was due for delivery, died alongside their four-year-old daughter in the Air India plane crash.
An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.
Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.
The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.
In a video by @nytimes on YouTube, Rizwan shared why his brother had travelled to India with his four-year-old daughter.
Man who has heavily pregnant wife dies
According to Rizwan, his younger brother, based in London, travelled to India with his four-year-old daughter for medical treatments. At the last minute, they decided to return early to London.
Rizwan, who was interviewed while submitting a DNA sample to identify his relatives, said that his aunt joined them on the flight.
He said:
“My brother and his daughter, who’s my niece, and my aunt were on this flight. The flight crashed, and there is no information about any of them.”
Rizwan added:
“His wife is now in her ninth month of pregnancy. He got a call from the doctor saying the delivery could happen any day now. He was my younger brother. Of course, I loved him.”
Rizwan’s aunt, who lived in India, joined the trip to help with the pregnancy.
Speaking on the body identification process, he said:
“All the bodies are being kept here. We are not allowed to go inside. Nobody knows which body belongs to whom.”
Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.
Teenage boy killed by Air India crash
In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.
When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run and was injured in the process.
Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng