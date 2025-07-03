Rizwan Vahora's younger brother, along with his four-year-old daughter and aunt, tragically died in the Air India plane crash on June 12, just moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad

He shared why his brother had travelled to India and was set to return to London with his daughter and aunt when the crash occurred shortly after taking off from the airport

The man also shared details of the last call his brother got concerning his wife's health and delivery, as he shared how much he loved his brother and the reason he visited India

An Indian man, Rizwan Vahora, said that his brother, whose wife was due for delivery, died alongside their four-year-old daughter in the Air India plane crash.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Rizwan Vahora's younger brother, along with his four-year-old daughter, die in the Air India plane crash.

Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

In a video by @nytimes on YouTube, Rizwan shared why his brother had travelled to India with his four-year-old daughter.

Man who has heavily pregnant wife dies

According to Rizwan, his younger brother, based in London, travelled to India with his four-year-old daughter for medical treatments. At the last minute, they decided to return early to London.

Rizwan, who was interviewed while submitting a DNA sample to identify his relatives, said that his aunt joined them on the flight.

He said:

“My brother and his daughter, who’s my niece, and my aunt were on this flight. The flight crashed, and there is no information about any of them.”

Rizwan added:

“His wife is now in her ninth month of pregnancy. He got a call from the doctor saying the delivery could happen any day now. He was my younger brother. Of course, I loved him.”

Rizwan’s aunt, who lived in India, joined the trip to help with the pregnancy.

Man, four-year-old daughter, and aunt die in Air India plane crash. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Speaking on the body identification process, he said:

“All the bodies are being kept here. We are not allowed to go inside. Nobody knows which body belongs to whom.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run and was injured in the process.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

