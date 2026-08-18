Jamal Musiala collapsed for the second time in three days, going down just eight minutes after coming on against Heidenheim

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl declined to answer questions after the match and waited for Musiala's update

Musiala broke his silence on Instagram, confirming to the fans that he is fine and revealing the diagnosis causing him the issue

Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala published a detailed post on Instagram on Friday addressing his physical condition after collapsing on the pitch for the second time within three days.

The German international had already gone down during Bayern's 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig, but medical checks carried out afterwards returned no concerning findings and he was passed fit to continue training.

Jamal Musiala walks off the pitch after collapsing. Photo by Harry Langer.

Source: Getty Images

Three days later, Musiala was introduced during a match against Heidenheim and collapsed again just eight minutes into his time on the pitch before being removed from the game.

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl chose not to field questions from the media following the Heidenheim match. According to iMiaSanMia, Eberl told reporters that any update on the situation would come directly from Musiala himself, rather than from the club.

Musiala provides update on his health

Musiala followed through on that shortly after, taking to his Instagram page to address the situation personally and publicly.

“First things first - I'm doing well! Above all, I'm incredibly grateful for all your messages and your support,” he wrote.

The forward went on to explain the medical diagnosis behind both incidents, describing a condition he said is manageable and poses no serious threat to his health.

“I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary episodes of absence that are easily treatable and are caused by a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to the moments that have occurred recently, such as against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim,” Musiala wrote.

He emphasised that the condition is something he now lives with, and that neither he nor those around him need to be alarmed by the episodes. The 22-year-old is expected to rest before returning to training ahead of the 2026/27 Bundesliga season.

What caused Musiala's first collapse

Legit.ng previously reported that Musiala collapsed due to the sweltering heat during Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Telekom Cup.

The heat in Munich was around 33 degrees Celsius, which caused the forward of Nigerian heritage to become dehydrated and collapse on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng