Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko released a statement on behalf of colleagues addressing the wave of support for ailing actor Ogogo

The statement revealed that over 500 people have offered spiritual and medical assistance to the veteran actor currently hospitalised

Kosoko appealed to well-wishers to continue praying while explaining why Ogogo cannot be moved to different locations for treatment

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Jide Kosoko has spoken out on behalf of colleagues and loved ones of veteran actor Alhaji Taiwo Babatunde Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, as the wave of public support for the ailing star continues to grow.

In a heartfelt statement addressed to fans, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers across the globe on Wednesday, August 19, Kosoko acknowledged the enormous outpouring of concern for Ogogo, who is currently receiving treatment for cancer.

Prince Jide Kokoso appreciates fans for support shown towards Ogogo. Credit: princejidekosoko/taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Ogogo: Hundreds Offer Spiritual and Medical Help

According to the statement, the team surrounding Ogogo has been inundated with messages, prayers, and offers of assistance, including spiritual interventions and alternative treatments.

Kosoko revealed that the number of such offers has reached between 300 and 500 individuals, each genuinely convinced they have something that could benefit the actor.

"We have received offers from more than 300, and even over 500 people, each sincerely believing that they have something that could help him," the statement read.

Despite the overwhelming goodwill, he explained why the team has been unable to follow through with many of these offers. At this advanced stage of his treatment, moving Ogogo from the hospital to various locations poses serious logistical and medical challenges.

"The challenge is simply: Where do we take him to? And how do we move him from the hospital while he is receiving care?" Kosoko noted.

Kosoko Urges Continued Prayers

Kosoko urged well-wishers to keep praying and supporting from wherever they are, expressing strong belief that God's mercy, combined with collective prayers, would see Ogogo through his current health crisis.

"We believe strongly that, with your prayers, our prayers, and the mercy of Almighty God, Taye will come out of this situation successfully. There is nothing impossible before Almighty God," he said.

Jide Kosoko calls for prayer for Ogogo as he addresses spiritual assistance. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko's Instagram post about Ogogo's health is below:

Ogogo's last public appearance

Legit.ng also reported a video capturing Ogogo's last public appearance amid his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The video shared in June 2026 captured the Nollywood actor and his daughter at an event.

Ogogo looked hearty as he exchanged pleasantries with a guest.

Source: Legit.ng