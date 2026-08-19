Ogogo: Jide Kosoko Addresses Offer for Spiritual Assistance to Actor Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
- Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko released a statement on behalf of colleagues addressing the wave of support for ailing actor Ogogo
- The statement revealed that over 500 people have offered spiritual and medical assistance to the veteran actor currently hospitalised
- Kosoko appealed to well-wishers to continue praying while explaining why Ogogo cannot be moved to different locations for treatment
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Nollywood actor and filmmaker Jide Kosoko has spoken out on behalf of colleagues and loved ones of veteran actor Alhaji Taiwo Babatunde Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, as the wave of public support for the ailing star continues to grow.
In a heartfelt statement addressed to fans, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers across the globe on Wednesday, August 19, Kosoko acknowledged the enormous outpouring of concern for Ogogo, who is currently receiving treatment for cancer.
Ogogo: Hundreds Offer Spiritual and Medical Help
According to the statement, the team surrounding Ogogo has been inundated with messages, prayers, and offers of assistance, including spiritual interventions and alternative treatments.
Kosoko revealed that the number of such offers has reached between 300 and 500 individuals, each genuinely convinced they have something that could benefit the actor.
"We have received offers from more than 300, and even over 500 people, each sincerely believing that they have something that could help him," the statement read.
Despite the overwhelming goodwill, he explained why the team has been unable to follow through with many of these offers. At this advanced stage of his treatment, moving Ogogo from the hospital to various locations poses serious logistical and medical challenges.
"The challenge is simply: Where do we take him to? And how do we move him from the hospital while he is receiving care?" Kosoko noted.
Kosoko Urges Continued Prayers
Kosoko urged well-wishers to keep praying and supporting from wherever they are, expressing strong belief that God's mercy, combined with collective prayers, would see Ogogo through his current health crisis.
"We believe strongly that, with your prayers, our prayers, and the mercy of Almighty God, Taye will come out of this situation successfully. There is nothing impossible before Almighty God," he said.
Jide Kosoko's Instagram post about Ogogo's health is below:
Ogogo's last public appearance
Legit.ng also reported a video capturing Ogogo's last public appearance amid his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.
The video shared in June 2026 captured the Nollywood actor and his daughter at an event.
Ogogo looked hearty as he exchanged pleasantries with a guest.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng