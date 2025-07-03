The family of Daniyelbhai is inconsolable after losing their breadwinner and shining light, Christian Lawrence Daniyelbhai, in the tragic Air India flight AI-171 crash on June 12

Lawrence, based in London with his wife, had returned to India for his father's funeral, stayed for 10 days, and took the flight en route to London, where he is based

A video released online has captured the emotional final moment Lawrence's younger sister shared with him at the Ahmedabad airport before the deadly crash

It is a double tragedy and mourning for the Indian family of Daniyelbhai as their only son, Christian Lawrence Daniyelbhai, was confirmed as one of the victims of the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 crash on June 12.

His tragic death comes weeks after his father's death due to health-related complications.

Lawrence's grieving mum reacts to his death

Speaking to an NTT journalist who visited them, Lawrence's grieving mum, Ravina, tearfully narrated how he had returned home on May 31 for his father's funeral and had stayed in India for 10 days.

He was scheduled to return to London, where he lives with his wife, on June 12, but sadly lost his life in the crash.

"He had returned on the 31st for his father's funeral. He stayed for 10 days and was returning home on the 12th. He was here to place a cross on his father's grave.

"His father died around 15 days back. He was here for the last rites," Ravina said.

Ravina said they have not told Lawrence's wife yet about his passing.

"We told her about the crash, but withheld the fact that Lawrence is no more. She is all alone. How will she manage?"

The bereaved woman said they had all seen Lawrence off to the airport and that he kept texting her before the flight took off.

He was supposed to take her to London the next time he visited home.

Lawrence's younger sister speaks

Speaking to the NTT journalist, Lawrence's younger sister narrated how she learnt about his death.

"A sister of ours called me up and said that the news channels were saying that his flight had crashed. We checked and immediately rushed to the hospital."

She shared a touching video of her last moment with him at the airport before the crash happened. Lawrence was the family's breadwinner, catered for his sister's schooling and paid their monthly rent in India.

Lawrence's family's grief broke hearts

Mother of Air India crash victim mourns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother had mourned her son who died in the Air India plane crash.

In an emotional video shared on social media, the woman broke down in tears as she expressed sorrow over the death of her son.

In the video posted on Facebook by Brut India, the woman said she had accompanied her son to the airport before the tragic crash.

