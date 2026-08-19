A light aircraft called Lady Lorry crashed at Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County, with no survivors found at the scene

Samburu County Police Commander David Nkoroi confirmed the crash on Wednesday after responders spotted thick smoke rising from the site

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority also confirmed a second aircraft accident in the same region, involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4 registered as 5Y-GYM

Seven people died after a light aircraft crashed into Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County, Kenya, on Wednesday morning, with no survivors found when emergency teams reached the scene.

Emergency teams respond after the Lady Lorry aircraft crashes at Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County. Photo: KenyaRedCross/X

Source: Twitter

The aircraft, known as Lady Lorry, was travelling from Soyian-Laikipia to Loisaba Conservancy when it went down. Those who died were identified as pilot Josh Outran and passengers Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vasconquez, Henry Parra, Michael Contugi, and Suian Suarez, Tucko reports.

Police and Aviation Authority Respond

Samburu County Police Commander David Nkoroi confirmed the crash after response teams observed thick smoke rising from the site before moving in to conduct emergency operations. Fire reportedly hampered search and recovery efforts at the scene.

Separately, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority confirmed a second aircraft accident in the same area, this one involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4 bearing registration 5Y-GYM.

The authority said the helicopter had departed from Loisaba and was heading towards Ewasonyiro when the accident occurred at approximately 0913 hrs local time.

"KCAA is coordinating with the relevant agencies and stakeholders in response to the accident. The Ministry of Roads and Transport, Air Accident Investigation Department is leading investigations on circumstances surrounding the accident," the authority said in a statement.

The Air Accident Investigation Department, which operates under the Ministry of Roads and Transport, has taken charge of establishing what caused both incidents. The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said it was working alongside all relevant agencies as the investigations continued.

Trailer accidents claim 19 lives in Plateau and Gombe

Legit.ng reported that road accidents claimed at least 19 lives within 24 hours in Gombe and Plateau states, raising renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving on major highways during the festive travel period.

In Gombe state, nine people died following a collision involving a trailer and a Sharon bus on the Kaltungo Cham road.

According to Daily Trust, the crash occurred in Kaluwa community within Kaltungo Local Government Area and was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng