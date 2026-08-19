Lady Who Abandoned HND for University of Ibadan Bags Degree, Shares 2 Massive Milestones
- Oyindamola Adegoke, a biomedical laboratory scientist, has shared on LinkedIn how she chose to start over academically rather than complete her HND
- At 20 years old in 2019, she made the difficult choice to pursue a full university degree at UI despite concerns about losing time
- In 2026, she marked her birthday with two major milestones tied to the bold decision she made seven years earlier
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Oyindamola Adegoke, a Nigerian biomedical laboratory scientist, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing the story of a pivotal decision she made at age 20 that completely redirected the course of her career.
In a post published in August 2026, Adegoke recalled standing at a crossroads in 2019, weighing whether to continue with her Higher National Diploma or abandon it entirely and begin a full undergraduate degree from scratch.
UI graduate celebrates milestones after tough decision
The thought of starting over was daunting, but one question helped her cut through the hesitation.
Rather than let the fear of time passing paralyse her, Adegoke reframed the situation entirely. She reasoned that no matter which path she chose, the years would pass regardless. Her conclusion was straightforward: if ageing was inevitable, she might as well arrive at the other end of it holding a university degree.
That mindset shift proved decisive. She enrolled and committed to the longer, more demanding route, eventually graduating from the University of Ibadan (UI), one of Nigeria's most respected institutions of higher learning.
UI graduate becomes licensed medical practitioner
This year, 2026, Adegoke celebrated her birthday carrying two achievements at once:
Reflecting on the journey in her LinkedIn post, she said:
"Circa 2019:"
"20-year-old me was torn between going for my HND or starting all over to get a University degree."
"I wasn’t getting any younger. So I asked myself: regardless of the decision I make, I’ll age anyway. Why not age with a University degree?"
"2026:"
"First birthday as a licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist, and a graduate with a degree from the prestigious University of Ibadan."
"Your only limitation is YOU. 🤌"
University of Ibadan graduate breaks family record
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man became the first person in his household to gain admission into the university, with no relative to guide him through the process.
The man failed his first UTME attempt in 2018 before trying again in 2019 and eventually securing a place at the University of Ibadan.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng