Oyindamola Adegoke, a biomedical laboratory scientist, has shared on LinkedIn how she chose to start over academically rather than complete her HND

At 20 years old in 2019, she made the difficult choice to pursue a full university degree at UI despite concerns about losing time

In 2026, she marked her birthday with two major milestones tied to the bold decision she made seven years earlier

Oyindamola Adegoke, a Nigerian biomedical laboratory scientist, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing the story of a pivotal decision she made at age 20 that completely redirected the course of her career.

In a post published in August 2026, Adegoke recalled standing at a crossroads in 2019, weighing whether to continue with her Higher National Diploma or abandon it entirely and begin a full undergraduate degree from scratch.

A UI graduate celebrates recent milestones after becoming a medical practitioner. Photo credit: Oyindamola Adegoke/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate celebrates milestones after tough decision

The thought of starting over was daunting, but one question helped her cut through the hesitation.

Rather than let the fear of time passing paralyse her, Adegoke reframed the situation entirely. She reasoned that no matter which path she chose, the years would pass regardless. Her conclusion was straightforward: if ageing was inevitable, she might as well arrive at the other end of it holding a university degree.

That mindset shift proved decisive. She enrolled and committed to the longer, more demanding route, eventually graduating from the University of Ibadan (UI), one of Nigeria's most respected institutions of higher learning.

UI graduate becomes licensed medical practitioner

This year, 2026, Adegoke celebrated her birthday carrying two achievements at once:

A degree from the University of Ibadan and,

A licence as a Medical Laboratory Scientist.

Reflecting on the journey in her LinkedIn post, she said:

"Circa 2019:"

"20-year-old me was torn between going for my HND or starting all over to get a University degree."

"I wasn’t getting any younger. So I asked myself: regardless of the decision I make, I’ll age anyway. Why not age with a University degree?"

"2026:"

"First birthday as a licensed Medical Laboratory Scientist, and a graduate with a degree from the prestigious University of Ibadan."

"Your only limitation is YOU. 🤌"

University of Ibadan graduate breaks family record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man became the first person in his household to gain admission into the university, with no relative to guide him through the process.

The man failed his first UTME attempt in 2018 before trying again in 2019 and eventually securing a place at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng