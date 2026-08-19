A young Nigerian lady bought the Itel Power Tank solar device for N300,000 after discovering full solar installation was beyond her budget

She used the device for four months to power her laptop, phones, ring light, and fibre router as a remote worker

The lady revealed the device powered her through a 3- to 4-day power outage without stopping, prompting her to share her experience online

A Nigerian lady has shared her candid four-month experience using the Itel Power Tank, a portable solar device she purchased for N300,000 after full solar panel installation proved too costly.

She took to her social media page to break down how the device had been performing, directing her review especially at remote workers in search of a budget-friendly power backup solution.

Lady shares what she uses Itel Power Tank to power during outages. Right image for illustration puposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/abonyi_maryann/ Getty Images/Ijeh Williams

Source: Getty Images

Why she chose the power tank

The lady explained that she had originally planned to install a proper solar system in her apartment, but the quotes she received far exceeded what she had set aside. Rather than stretch her budget, she pivoted to the Itel Power Tank as a more affordable middle ground.

"I started using this when I was seriously considering installing solar in my apartment. But after making inquiries, the budget was beyond what I had budgeted,"

She wrote, adding that she wanted something that could keep her covered whenever the grid went off.

She had also considered pairing the device with two 530W Jinko panels, but that plan stalled when her caretaker delayed approving the installation. By the time approval came through, the funds had already been spent elsewhere. She admitted with some humour that her caretaker has since been following up, asking when she plans to install the panels, while she acknowledged she has been putting it off.

Her verdict after four months of use

Four months on, she described the purchase as money well spent. On a typical day, she runs her laptop, mobile phones, ring light for content creation, and a fibre router off the device. She noted that performance holds up well as long as she avoids overloading it with too many appliances simultaneously.

The most telling test came during a period when her area experienced power outages lasting three to four consecutive days. According to her, the Power Tank kept her going throughout without interruption.

"Four months in, I'd say this is a great buy. Worth every penny,"

She wrote, closing with a clear recommendation for anyone working remotely who needs a reliable but reasonably priced power solution.

@abonyi_maryann was careful to clarify that the post was not sponsored content, saying:

"This is not an ad, but if you're a remote worker looking for something not very expensive and also reliable, this is worth considering."

Read her full post about the solar system below:

Nigerian lady installs solar system, shares review

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who installed a solar system had shared her experience after using it for about a month.

She revealed that the system powers appliances including her TV, fridge, fan, blender, and gadgets, while advising Nigerians to compare prices and understand the specifications before buying.

Source: Legit.ng