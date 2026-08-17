The Netherlands published the exact monthly financial threshold a foreigner must meet to qualify for a student residence permit

The figure applies specifically to those pursuing higher professional education or a university degree in the Netherlands

The amount translates to a significant sum in naira, raising questions for Nigerian students planning to study in the country

The Netherlands has disclosed how much money a foreigner must have access to monthly in order to be granted a residence permit for study purposes in the country.

According to the Dutch government's official guidance, a prospective student seeking to pursue higher professional education or a university degree in the Netherlands must demonstrate access to at least €1,130.77 (N1,776,213.52) per month.

Netherlands announces monthly earnings foreigners need. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MAGALI COHEN/Richard Klune

Source: Getty Images

What the Netherlands Requires of International Students

The financial threshold is a formal requirement tied directly to the residence permit application process. It is not simply a recommended budget but a condition that must be satisfied before a foreigner can secure the legal right to study in the Netherlands.

The requirement covers two categories of study: higher professional education, which includes programmes offered at universities of applied sciences, and traditional university degrees. Both fall under the same monthly financial benchmark.

This type of condition is common across European nations, which typically require international students to prove they can support themselves financially throughout their stay without becoming dependent on state resources. The Netherlands, home to institutions such as Delft University of Technology and the University of Amsterdam, remains a popular destination for African students looking to study in Europe.

What Nigerian students should know

For Nigerians considering the Netherlands as a study destination, the monthly figure of over N1.7 million represents a considerable financial commitment. Over the course of a standard academic year of ten months, a student would need to demonstrate access to the equivalent of roughly N17.7 million to meet the baseline requirement.

Prospective students are advised to consult the Netherlands' official immigration and visa channels directly to confirm current requirements, as financial thresholds are subject to periodic review and adjustment.

Residency permit: UAE announces salary requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit in the country.

The UAE stated that foreigners whose employers provide accommodation must earn at least AED 3,000 monthly, while those without employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 4,000 monthly to meet the financial requirement.

Source: Legit.ng