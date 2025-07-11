A man has said he knows one of the families that perished in the Air India plane crash that happened on June 12, 2025

According to the man, one of the victims and his family, who all died in the tragedy, were his next-door neighbours

He noted that before the man travelled to India to bring his wife and children, he gave him a gift, which he showed in the video he posted

A man who lives in the UK said one of the families who died in the Air India plane crash was his next-door neighbours.

He said he knows the family very well and even knows their temple, but sadly, he won't be seeing them again as they perished in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that happened on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The man said the plane crash victims were his neighbours. Photo credit: X/JIX5A, theskindoctor13 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In a video reposted by @JIX5A, the man showed the photo of Dr Pratik Joshi, his wife, Dr Komi Vyas, and their three children.

According to him, the man had given him a gift before he travelled to India to bring his wife and children.

The couple had died alongside their three children when making the journey to fulfil their dream of finally living together in the UK. They never made it as the flight went down at Ahmedabad, killing 241 people onboard.

Josh's wife, Dr Komi Vyas, lived in India, where she worked at the Pacific Hospital in Udaipur. She lived with her children.

However, she had resigned from her job at the hospital two days before, expecting to move to the UK with her family.

The man said:

"My next door neighbours were on that Air India flight. Here is a picture of them here. They live next to me for a couple of years. I have just read in the BBC. It has been confirmed by their temple as well. They say that it is the largest family that have succumbed on that flight. Absolutely devastating news. I'm heartbroken, honestly. They were the nicest family. When they lived here, their kids were just babies, I could hear them through the wall. They had the cutest little cries. They were tiny. They lived here for two years. He was planning on bringing the whole family back. That was what they were doing on that flgith, him and his wife and their three kids. It has been confirmed by the hospital as well that it was him. The day he left, they all came around, knocked on the door, with a big bag. Here was one of the things he gave us. Heartbreaking!"

The showed the gift Dr Joshi gave to him when he was moving. Photo credit: X/X/JIX5A, theskindoctor13.

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Six dead after plane crash in US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a mother and her little child who had just undergone life-saving surgery were inside the plane that crashed in Philadelphia earlier in the year.

The incident came days after a military Black Hawk flew into a civilian aircraft in Washington DC, US.

Donald Trump had reacted to both tragic events that claimed many lives, while investigations were launched into the incidents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng