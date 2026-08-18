The Danish government has published its national sanction list naming 17 foreign religious preachers barred from entering the country on public order grounds

The list includes preachers from Zimbabwe, the USA, the UK, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia

From the public list, each entry ban runs for two years from its start date, with the most recent bans issued as recently as August 2026

Denmark has published an official national sanction list naming 17 foreign religious preachers who are barred from entering the country, citing public order concerns.

The list, maintained by the Danish government, includes the full name, date of birth, nationality, country of residence, list number and the duration of each ban.

Denmark bars 17 foreigners from entering the country and publishes their full names and photos. Photo Credit: Martin Sylvest Andersen, Dukai photographer

Source: Getty Images

The full list of banned preachers is available on the Danish immigration authority's website, where photographs of each individual are also displayed alongside the official records.

Denmark banned foreigners/preachers: The full list

The 17 individuals named on Denmark's sanction list are:

1. Mohamad Rateb Abdalah Al-Nabulsi. Date of birth: 26 December 1938. Nationality: Syria and Jordan. Country of residence: Syria. List number: 006. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 25 April 2025.

2. Alparslan Kuytul. Date of birth: 21 August 1965. Nationality: Türkiye. Country of residence: Türkiye. List number: 009. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 15 August 2025.

3. Khalifah At-Thahabi (alias Frankie Lipscomb). Date of birth: 10 March 1964. Nationality: USA. Country of residence: USA. List number: 013. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 6 March 2026.

4. Mansour Leghaei. Date of birth: 14 May 1962. Nationality: Iran. Country of residence: Iran. List number: 016. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 19 June 2026.

5. Ismail Menk. Date of birth: 27 June 1975. Nationality: Zimbabwe. Country of residence: Zimbabwe. List number: 018. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 31 October 2025.

6. Sulaiman Almajed. Date of birth: 19 December 1960. Nationality: Saudi Arabia. Country of residence: Saudi Arabia. List number: 020. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 31 October 2025.

7. Ihsan Şenocak. Date of birth: 1974. Nationality: Türkiye. Country of residence: Türkiye. List number: 022. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 20 December 2024.

8. Haitham Al-Haddad. Date of birth: 9 October 1965. Nationality: United Kingdom. Country of residence: United Kingdom. List number: 025. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 13 March 2026.

9. Urutajirinere Fombo. Date of birth: May 1971. Nationality: United Kingdom. Country of residence: United Kingdom. List number: 026. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 4 November 2024.

10. Yasin Gündoğdu. Date of birth: 1976. Nationality: Türkiye. Country of residence: Türkiye. List number: 029. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 13 March 2026.

11. Mehmet Özkilinc. Date of birth: 1 January 1964. Nationality: Türkiye. Country of residence: Türkiye. List number: 031. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 18 July 2025.

12. Muhammad Anwar Qureshi Hashmi. Date of birth: 1 November 1957. Nationality: Pakistan. Country of residence: Pakistan. List number: 033. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 13 March 2026.

13. Ramazan Kayan. Date of birth: 1 January 1956. Nationality: Türkiye. Country of residence: Türkiye. List number: 034. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 4 November 2024.

14. Muhammed Emin Yildirim. Date of birth: 8 March 1973. Nationality: Türkiye. Country of residence: Türkiye. List number: 035. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 20 December 2024.

15. Hussein Abdelrazek Soliman Ahmed. Date of birth: 9 May 1980. Nationality: Egypt. Country of residence: Türkiye. List number: 037. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 20 February 2026.

16. Abdur-Raheem McCarthy. Date of birth: 1 January 1976. Nationality: USA. Country of residence: United Kingdom. List number: 038. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 31 July 2026.

17. Mohamad Baajour. Date of birth: no information. Nationality: USA. Country of residence: USA. List number: 039. Entry ban in force for 2 years from: 14 August 2026.

Denmark sanction list: Nationalities and scope of ban

The preachers come from a wide range of countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Zimbabwe, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, Syria and Jordan.

Each ban runs for two years from its respective start date, with some issued as far back as November 2024 and others as recently as August 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had named the African countries that do not need a visa to visit the country.

Denmark lists those exempt from citizenship ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark highlighted the categories of foreigners exempted from attending the citizenship ceremony.

To obtain Danish citizenship through naturalisation, applicants must appear at a ceremony held in their municipality of residence.

At the event, they are expected to show respect for Danish values, shake hands with either the mayor or a city alderman, and sign a declaration confirming they will uphold the Constitution of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Source: Legit.ng