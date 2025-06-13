Tragedy struck as an Air India aircraft crashed and led to the death of 241 persons, including families with children, couples, and even a two-year-old boy.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025.

As the sad incident trended, the photos and details of some victims were made public as their families mourn them

The photos of some victims who died in the tragic Air India aircraft have been made public.

Nanabawa family

Some of the victims were the Nanabawa family (pictured above), consisting of Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee, and their four-year-old daughter, Sara Nanabawa.

They were all on board the flight when the tragic incident occurred, and a statement was released on behalf of their family to mourn them.

British couple died in Air India crash

Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek.

Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, a married British couple, ran a spiritual wellness centre in London.

They posted on Instagram earlier on Thursday, saying they were about to board the flight from Ahmedabad airport.

In the video, they were seen laughing and joking with each other about their trip to India.

