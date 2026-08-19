Nigerian comedian MC Lively deleted a post on X that appeared to connect veteran actor Ogogo's stage-four cancer diagnosis to his political choices

Screenshots of the post circulated before it was removed, with one user calling the comments 'disgusting' and challenging the logic behind them

The remarks sparked widespread condemnation as Ogogo battles a serious cancer diagnosis that has already drawn concern from colleagues and government officials

Nigerian comedian and actor MC Lively has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after posting a remark that appeared to tie veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, known widely as Ogogo, and his stage-four cancer battle to the actor's political support for President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

The post, which MC Lively later deleted from X, quoted an old video of Ogogo declaring his backing for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

MC Lively draws criticism after a post about veteran actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo’s stage 4 cancer and APC support. Photo: mc_lively/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

The comedian's caption read: "Ha... e go far oo."

The implication that political loyalty had somehow contributed to the actor's illness immediately drew fierce criticism, with many users taking screenshots of the post before it was taken down.

One user, @Updateboyx, shared the screenshot publicly on August 19 and addressed MC Lively directly, describing the post as "disgusting."

He argued that deleting it "means nothing" and challenged the underlying suggestion that supporting a different candidate, specifically Peter Obi, would have shielded Ogogo from cancer.

Actor Ogogo's stage 4 cancer battle

Ogogo's daughters opened up days ago that their father was fighting advanced cancer affecting his abdomen.

They publicly appealed for specialist medical intervention after some hospitals indicated that aggressive treatment options were limited, a situation a doctor later described as consistent with a possible shift to palliative care for stage-four disease.

Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi) was reported to have stepped in to assist the family with medical contacts and support.

The disclosure had already prompted an outpouring of concern from fans, fellow celebrities and government bodies before MC Lively's post added a political dimension that many found deeply offensive.

Check out MC Lively's post that sparked outrage below:

Nigerians react to MC Lively's comment about Ogogo

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@Plainkyman wrote:

"is it now a crime to have a political candidate different from yours? this mclively matter don dey go far o"

@BlvckGodPsalmie stated:

"Ogbeni make we dey talk true. Your choice is your choice but the result after that choice you go chop am"

@Lewa_Forbes_ reacted:

"An animal through and through! You have lost your conscience and your essence as human, all for what? For a candidate that will come third? For a politician? You need to do some soul searching. You're heading for doom so bad!"

@mayoroflagNLG commented:

"The fact that we Yorubas made him is even more disgusting like you grew up in a Yoruba environment full of respect. This is the reason why they do say even if you Tran a cat in a lions way the cat will still be a cat. Him cup go full one day"

@Mautiin01 said:

"Man is foolish sehhh, I don't take him serious!!"

@LinLinwillies wrote:

"By his logic people that support PO dont get cancer lmao"

Comedian MC Lively comes under scrutiny after comments about Ogogo’s stage 4 cancer and support for APC. Photo: mc_lively/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's last public appearance surfaces

Legit.ng also reported that a video capturing Ogogo's last public appearance surfaced on social media amid his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The video shared in June 2026 captured the Nollywood actor and his daughter at an event; Ogogo looked hearty as he exchanged pleasantries with a guest.

Source: Legit.ng